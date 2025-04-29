Torrid Pace Continues as Renegades Top Jersey Shore

April 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades earned their fifth straight win on Tuesday, blowing out the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 14-2 in the series opener at Heritage Financial Park.

Carlos Lagrange continued his great start to the season, throwing 5.2 innings of two-run ball while striking out eight. After allowing two runs in the first inning, the right-hander retired 14 of the last 15 batters he faced. Lagrange has punched out seven or more batters in each of his first four High-A starts.

In the first Bryan Rincon doubled and Carson DeMartini reached on a walk to put runners at first and second. Two batters later, Paul McIntosh notched a two-run double to make it 2-0 Jersey Shore.

The Renegades brought 11 batters to the plate in a seven-run first inning. Brendan Jones walked and George Lombard Jr. was hit by a pitch, before both scored on a Jackson Castillo two-run double. Jace Avina then singled and Omar Martinez knocked in Castillo with a sacrifice fly. That was followed by a Parks Harber single and Coby Morales sacrifice fly to drive in Avina, making it 4-2 Hudson Valley. With Harber at first, Brenny Escanio walked. Tomas Frick then lined a double to center, scoring Harber and Frick. Jones singled home Frick to make it 7-2.

In the second Omar Martinez singled with two outs. The next batter, Parks Harber, ripped a two-run homer to left, his first High-A long ball in his Renegades debut. Harber was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBIs.

Hudson Valley brought home four more runs in the seventh, making it 13-2. An Avina single, Martinez walk, and Harber single loaded the bases, before Coby Morales launched a grand slam to left-center. It is the third home run for Morales in the last seven games, and the third grand slam of the season for Hudson Valley.

The Renegades added a 14th run in the eighth, as Lombard scored on an RBI groundout by Martinez.

Tyron Yulie, Bryce Warrecker, and Tony Rossi threw 4.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen to finish the game, while allowing just two hits. Jersey Shore failed to score after the first.

The Renegades look for their sixth straight win on Wednesday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 10:45. Yankees No. 3 prospect Ben Hess (1-1, 3.38) gets the start for Hudson Valley, while Alex McFarlane (0-2, 8.76) takes the mound for Jersey Shore.

Wednesday's game is the first Education Day of the season presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union. It is also Wine Wednesday presented by Benmarl Winery, and the second We Care Wednesday of 2025 sponsored by WMC Health.

Renegades Record:

16-6

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.