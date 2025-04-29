Ritchie Shines, Grady Homers in Shutout of Hub City
April 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Rome Emperors News Release
ROME, Ga - With sole possession of first place on the line Tuesday night, the Emperors, behind a career-high 7.0 innings from JR Ritchie, shutout the Spartanburgers, 5-0.
Oddly enough, Rome's first two runs of the series crossed the plate thanks to a pair of double plays, one off the bat of Dylan Shockley in the second inning that brought home Will Verdung (reached on error), and one off the bat of Ambioris Tavarez in the sixth that brought home EJ Exposito (singled).
Tavarez's double play ball was the beginning of a four-run bottom of the sixth inning that featured three other singles from Will Verdung, Dyland Shockley, and Justin Janas. And, of course, Jace Grady's first homerun of 2025 which came off Josh Mollerus' 1-1 curveball.
The 1-2 punch of Lizandro Espinoza and Patrick Clohisy at the top of Rome's order, which has agitated pitching staffs all season, went hitless Tuesday night. However, each of the three through nine batters tallied at least one hit, including Exposito who registered two.
Pitching wise, the combination of JR Ritchie and Isaac Gallegos made for a clean scorebook. Ritchie's seven-innings of four hit baseball saw just one extra baserunner (Keith Jones' walk in the first). A pair of timely double plays kept Rome out in front and his pitch count low, as he needed just 82 pitches to get through seven. Gallegos warded off a pair of Spartanburger hits in the ninth and stranded both baserunners to end the ballgame. That was the only inning in which Hub City sent more than four batters to the plate.
Garrett Baumann takes the ball in game two as the Emperors now look to distance themselves from the Spartanburgers, who are now a game back.
