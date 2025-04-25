Emperors on the Wrong End of Historic Night for Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Tommy Vail, Frankeli Arias, Madison Jeffrey, and Joseph Yabbour of the Winston-Salem Dash combined to no-hit the Emperors Thursday night, ending Rome's five-game win streak.

The combined no-hitter was Winston-Salem's sixteenth as a franchise and third as the Dash. Starter Tommy Vail and long reliever Frankeli Arias did the majority of the heavy lifting, leaving just two innings for Jefrey and Yabbour to cover on the backend of game three. The quartet struck out 13 Emperors and issued four walks, hence the two in the run column for Rome.

The no-no effectively ended the two longest active hit streaks in the South Atlantic League; Titus Dumitru's nine gamer and Will Verdung's six gamer. The Dash's combined no-hitter comes just 59 games after the last no-no against Rome which came on July 19th of last year in Hudson Valley. In the last two seasons, the Emperors have now been no-hit a total of three times.

The Dash compiled a total of 12 runs on 14 hits in what was an ultimate display of offensive and pitching prowess. Ryan Galanie's five-hit night marked the first of his career. Unfortunately for Rome, one of his five hits was his fourth homerun of the season and it came in grand slam fashion.

At 10-8, Rome remains tied for first-place in the division with Hub City heading into the weekend.

