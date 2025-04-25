Hot Rods Game Notes

Hot Rods on Empty.... The Hot Rods dropped Thursday's contest, 2-0, to the Greensboro Grasshoppers. Both teams traded zeroes for the first six innings before Greensboro took the lead on a double and added one more in the eighth on a solo shot. Gary Gill Hill was excellent on the mound, throwing six shutout innings while striking out four and walking none. Gill Hill is the first Hot Rod to hurl 6.0 scoreless frames this season.

My(-ers) goodness!.... Noah Myers extended his on-base streak to 12 games to start the season with a single on Thursday night. He leads all qualified Minor League players with a .432 average and a 1.281 OPS. His .551 on-base percentage is second among all qualified Minor League players. The outfielder has found a knack for drawing walks, with 10 over his past nine contests. He is tied for the team lead with two homers and 12 RBIs through 12 games. For perspective, Myers hit two homers with 10 RBIs in 23 games for Bowling Green last season. The former Frontier League Rookie of the Year hit .274 with a .416 on-base percentage across three levels last season while adding 37 steals.

Haas Stays Hot.. INF Hunter Haas had an outstanding series against at Hub City last week. He finished 5 for 15 (.333) over five games played, including two doubles, two RBIs, and drew seven walks. During the course of the week, Haas raised his batting average from .154 to .243. Haas stayed hot with another knock this past Wednesday afternoon.

Battle on the Bump.... Rays No. 9 prospect Santiago Suarez takes the mound for the fourth time this season. Through three starts, the right-hander holds a 2.92 ERA with 16 strikeouts to four walks over 12.1 innings. In last Saturday's outing, he allowed one earned run across 5.0 frames. Suarez is opposed by Greensboro's Connor Wietgrefe, who is off to an excellent 2025 campaign. The lefty has allowed just one hit spanning seven innings across two starts, and has allowed just two baserunners overall.

