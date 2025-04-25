Pitching Dominates for Both Teams, Renegades with the Edge

ASHEVILLE, NC - If low-scoring, pitching duels are your thing for baseball, then the Hudson Valley Renegades' 3-0 win over the Asheville Tourists at McCormick Field on Friday night would have been the game for you.

There was only one frame where either team found the scoreboard.

The Renegades (13-6) batters drew two walks with one out in the top of the second. Next, a base hit to left field scored one run, and the next batter brought home two more with a knock to right.

Both sides had tremendous pitching. The Tourists (8-10) Nick Swiney (L, 0-1) struggled in one inning, which ended up deciding the game. However, he also faced the minimum in his other three innings of work.

Out of the bullpen, Julio Rodriguez tossed in three innings.

He set down the first six men he faced, before getting help in the seventh from the defense. The righty walked the first batter, and later gave up a double off the right center wall with two outs. Centerfielder Kenni Gomez picked it up and threw it to second baseman Alejandro Nunez for the relay, who then gunned it home to catcher Garret Guillemette to beat the runner and end the inning.

Finalizing the last two frames, Hudson Leach struck out four while facing seven batters.

On the other side of the scorecard, the Renegades combined three pitchers for their three-hit shutout. The star of the show was Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (W, 2-1), who went six and one-third innings, allowing one hit along with a career-high 12 strikeouts.

Shutout for the third this year, the Tourists will look for an answer with the bats tomorrow, as they gear up for Game 5 of the series with the Renegades. Saturday's first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET.

