Smith's Three-Run Double Boosts Bowling Green to 8-6 Win

April 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Spurred by a five-run eighth inning, including an Aidan Smith three-run double, the Bowling Green Hot Rods (9-10) took an 8-6 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers (14-5) on Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Bowling Green started the scoring in the bottom of the third against Greensboro starter Connor Wietgrefe. Adrian Santana singled and scored on an Èmilien Pitre triple, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead. Mac Horvath followed with a sacrifice fly, plating Pitre to push the Bowling Green advantage to 2-0.

The Grasshoppers answered with two runs in the top of the fourth against Hot Rods starter Santiago Suarez. Omar Alfonzo singled and moved to third on a Javier Rivas single. An error on a Keiner Delgado fly ball to center field allowed both runners to score, tying the game at 2-2 in the fourth.

The Grasshoppers took the lead in the top of the sixth with Suarez still on the mound. Esmerlyn Valdez doubled, Rivas singled, and Delgado pushed Valdez across with a sacrifice fly, putting Greensboro ahead 3-2.

The Hot Rods countered in the bottom of the sixth with a Daniel Vellojin solo blast to right off Grasshoppers reliever J.P. Massey, evening the score at 3-3.

Bowling Green retook the lead with five runs in the bottom of the eighth against Greensboro reliever Carlos Jimenez. Horvath reached first on a bunt single and moved to second on a Vellojin base hit. Hunter Haas walked to load the bases and Bryan Broecker pushed in a run with a walk, handing the Hot Rods a 4-3 lead. Vellojin scored on a Santana walk, followed by a Smith three-run double, advancing the Hot Rods lead to 8-3. Greensboro plated three in the top of the ninth on a Lonnie White Jr. home run, but Bowling Green held on for an 8-6 victory.

Jackson Lancaster (1-0) earned the win, hurling 2.0 hitless innings while striking out three and walking none. Carlos Jimenez (1-1) took the loss, allowing five runs on three hits, while striking out four and walking three over 1.2 frames.

Bowling Green looks for back-to-back wins over Greensboro tomorrow at 4:05 CT. Bowling Green will send out RHP TJ Nichols (0-1, 4.66 ERA) against Greensboro RHP Hung-Leng Chang (0-1, 6.55 ERA).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.