Drive Leave 10 on Base in Loss to Hub City

April 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Hub City Spartanburgers used a four-run burst over the first two innings and a sharp outing from starter David Davalillo to beat the Greenville Drive 6-2 on Thursday night at Fifth Third Park.

Davalillo (1-0) held Greenville to one run on five hits over five innings, striking out seven while navigating through early control issues that included two wild pitches and a balk. The Spartanburgers backed their starter with 10 hits, including a two-run homer from Arturo Disla in the fifth that gave them a 6-1 cushion.

Greenville (8-10) struggled to capitalize with runners in scoring position, finishing 1-for-15 and leaving 10 men on base. Andy Lugo drove in a run in the sixth and had a pair of hits, while Marvin Alcantara added two singles and scored once.

The Spartanburgers (11-8) opened the scoring in the first with a Casey Cook RBI single, then broke things open in the second. Dylan Dreiling's RBI double sparked a three-run frame that included run-scoring hits from Anthony Gutierrez and Keith Jones II.

Drive starter Juan Valera (0-1) was tagged for four runs on eight hits in four innings, taking the loss in his first decision of the season.

In relief, Jojo Ingrassia gave up Disla's third homer of the year, a blast to left center with a man on in the fifth. Ingrassia allowed just two hits over four innings otherwise, striking out two.

Despite the loss, Greenville's bullpen held Hub City scoreless over the final four frames. But the Drive offense couldn't break through against the Spartanburgers' relief corps, which allowed only three baserunners over the last three innings. Wilian Bormie closed it out with a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out the side.

The Drive return to action Saturday night as they continue their road trip in Spartanburg. First pitch is scheduled for 4:35 p.m.

