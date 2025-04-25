Four Arms, No Hits - History at Home

April 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - April 24, 2025. A day that will live in Dash lore for years to come.

Winston-Salem (6-12) silenced Rome (10-8) and stamped their name into the history books.

Tommy Vail, Frankeli Arias, Madison Jeffrey, and Joseph Yabbour combined to throw the 16th no-hitter in Dash history in the 12-2 win over the Emperors.

Vail set the tone. The lefty threw 4.0 innings of near-perfect baseball and allowed just one base runner to pair with four strikeouts.

12 down, 15 to go.

Arias followed. The fellow south paw stepped in and sent down nine in a row to record a new season high - 3.0 innings of work. He complemented his longest performance of the year with another milestone - five strikeouts.

21 down, six to go.

Then it was Jeffrey's turn. He ran into some trouble early and issued a trio of walks to load the bases and allow Rome's first run. A sac fly later, and it was 11-2, but even the road got bumpy, the right-hander kept the zero in the 'H' column intact.

Three outs away, in stood Yabbour.

The righty's first pitch was a fastball hit high into the cloudy night sky and landed in the glove of Alec Makarewicz at third base.

One pitch, one out. The Dash were two away.

A pair of hit-by-pitches allowed the next two Emperors aboard.

With two on and one out, Yabbour closed the next batter with a swing and a miss.

One. More. Out.

The count worked its way to 2-2 on the Rome Catcher, Dylan Shockley.

Yabbour reared back and fired a fastball - fouled away

Ooh

From the over 2,000 fans at Truist Stadium.

Yabbour reared back again and fired another heater - fouled away.

Aah

From the Dash faithful, most of which up on their feet.

Yabbour reared back once more. This time, he delivered the slider.

Whiff

The Stadium erupted.

The righty was mobbed by his teammates at the pitcher's mound and soaked in Gatorade at the rubber.

It was a frenzy in the friendly confines - The Dash had done it.

For just the 16th time in Winston-Salem baseball history, and the third in Winston-Salem Dash history, no hits were allowed by the men on the mound.

Offensively, the Dash put together one of their best days at the plate in the 2025 season. Twelve runs on 14 hits - a new season high - and they scored in seven of the eight innings they stepped to the plate. Ryan Galanie had the highlight of the night offensively with his second grand slam of the season. The long ball was his fifth hit of the ball game, which was another season record that the Dash demolished in the dominant victory.

April 24, 2025: a day Truist Stadium will remember forever.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.