Benge Blasts Grand Slam; Brooklyn Pitchers Record 18 K's in 8-3 Win Over Jersey Shore

April 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

LAKEWOOD, N.J. - Behind a grand slam from CF Carson Benge for his first home run of the season, the Brooklyn Cyclones took down the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 8-3, from Lakewood on Friday night. Brooklyn pitchers struck out a season-high 18 batters in the victory.

Benge was not the only Cyclone to launch his first long ball of 2025, as 1B Estarling Mercado belted a two-run shot to center.

From a pitching standpoint, RHP R.J. Gordon was lights out for the 'Clones. The righty tossed five innings of one-run ball, striking out nine and walking only one. The former Oregon Duck punched out six straight Jersey Shore batters spanning from the 1st through the 3rd frame.

The 'Clones bullpen was equally as efficient as their starter. RHP Austin Troesser, RHP Saul Garcia, RHP Anthony Nunez and RHP Bryan Metoyer combined for four innings of two-run ball. Garcia, Nunez and Metoyer all contributed scoreless efforts. All four Brooklyn relievers struck out at least two, while Metoyer recorded all three of his outs via the K.

Neither team could scratch anything across through the first two innings. In the third, the Cyclones loaded the bases with nobody out, setting the table for Benge's grand slam.

Carson Benge with an opposite-field grand slam to open the scoring on Friday night down the shore.

Before the inning concluded, things got a bit chippy when C Chris Suero was plunked. That sparked an argument between the two sides, which led to both benches clearing and a brief delay. All told, Suero, BlueClaws manager Greg Brodzinski and BlueClaws starter RHP Aaron Combs were all tossed from the game.

Despite the delay, Brooklyn kept momentum on its side with Mercado's two-run blast - putting the icing on the cake for an extended top half of the third inning.

We've got some fireworks in Jersey.

Gilbert Gomez's crew tacked on another in the fourth, when 3B Jacob Reimer doubled home a run to push the BK lead to 7-0.

Jersey Shore did scratch one across in the 5th, courtesy of a solo home run from 1B Kehden Hettiger.

Still, Brooklyn got the run back later on in the 7th, when 2B Nick Roselli doubled home a run to extend the BK lead to 8-1. Jersey Shore responded with a pair in the 7th to make it an 8-3 contest, but nothing further as the score would hold the rest of the way.

The Cyclones and BlueClaws are back it at on Saturday from ShoreTown Ballpark. First pitch from Lakewood is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. The 'Clones are projected to send LHP Jonathan Santucci to the bump (0-2, 5.91 ERA). Jersey Shore is slated to counter with RHP Estibenzon Jimenez (1-1, 8.31 ERA).

