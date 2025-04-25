Rodriguez-Cruz Sets down Asheville

Asheville, N.C. - Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz turned in one of the most-dominant starts by a pitcher in the history of the Hudson Valley Renegades on Friday night, as the team defeated the Asheville Tourists 3-0 at McCormick Field.

Rodriguez-Cruz struck out 12 batters and allowed only one hit and one walk across 6.1 innings. The right-hander became only the fourth Renegades pitcher ever to strike out at least 12 batters in a game, joining Baron Stuart and Drew Thorpe (twice). The two baserunners allowed by Rodriguez-Cruz (2-1) are the fewest allowed by a pitcher in a 10+ strikeout game in Renegades franchise history.

Rodriguez-Cruz's dozen strikeouts are tied for second-most by any pitcher in a MiLB game this season, surpassed only by 13 by Major League rehabber Spencer Strider on April 10 for Gwinnett against Norfolk.

He carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, when it was broken up by a softly-hit one-out single by Garret Guillemette. Rodriguez-Cruz exited the game after that, having set a new career-high in strikeouts and pitches thrown (97).

Hudson Valley gave him some run support in the top of the second, when walks to Jace Avina and Coby Morales set up Josh Moylan for a one-out RBI single. After Morales and Moylan executed a double steal of second and third, Brenny Escanio lined a two-run single to right-center to extend the lead to 3-0.

Rodriguez-Cruz got stronger as the night continued, at one point striking out seven straight batters from the fifth through seventh innings before his no-hit bid was broken up. Sebastian Keane entered and threw 1.2 scoreless innings to bridge the gap to Tony Rossi, who set the Tourists down 1-2-3 in the ninth to pick up a save in his High-A debut.

The shutout was already the third time in 19 games in 2025 that Hudson Valley pitchers have held an opponent scoreless. The club set a team record with 19 shutout wins in 2024.

