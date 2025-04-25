Cyclones Top Claws 8-3 for Third Straight Win in Series

April 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Brooklyn topped the BlueClaws 8-3 on Friday night, getting a grand slam from Carson Benge and a home run by Estarling Mercado.

The BlueClaws have dropped three in a row and six of their last seven games. Brooklyn (13-6) has taken three of the first four in the series.

The game was scoreless into the third but Brooklyn plated six. The first two batters walked, then Jesus Baez singled, setting the stage for Carson Benge. Benge, the Mets first round pick last year, hit a grand slam down the left field line.

After Jacob Reimer popped out, Chris Suero was hit by a pitch. Both Suero and BlueClaws pitcher Aaron Combs were ejected, along with BlueClaws manager Greg Brodzinski. Drew Garrett came in and gave up a two run home run to Estarling Mercado to make it 6-0. They added another run in the fourth on an RBI double from Jacob Reimer.

The BlueClaws got back in the game thanks to Kehden Hettiger. The 20 year old who joined the BlueClaws last week homered in the fifth and added an RBI double in the seventh inning. He is now 8-23 with Jersey Shore.

Braydon Tucker gave up one run in five innings of relief for Jersey Shore.

Hettiger and Carson DeMartini each had two hits for Jersey Shore. Mercado had three for the Cyclones.

RJ Gordon was the winning pitcher, allowing one run in five innings.

The series continues on Saturday afternoon at 4:05 pm.

South Atlantic League Stories from April 25, 2025

