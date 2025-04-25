Hit Parade Marches Spartanburgers to Friday Win, Share of Series

April 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - In a game billed as one of the best pitching matchups around the South Atlantic League, the Spartanburgers' bats took over. Hub City (11-7) knocked 10 hits in a 6-2 win over the Greenville Drive (8-10) Friday at Fifth Third Park.

Both David Davalillo and Juan Valera charted on their respective preseason top 30 MLB Pipeline prospect lists, and both starters showcased electric arsenals. But Davalillo (W, 1-0), the reigning South Atlantic League pitcher of the week, came out the winner. The right-hander tossed five innings and allowed one run. Davalillo fanned seven; his defense backed him up with a double play to end the second.

Hub City jumped on Valera (L, 0-1), Greenville's right-handed starter, two batters in. Anthony Gutierrez rocked a single to get the offense started. He was replaced on the bases by Keith Jones after a fielder's choice. Arturo Disla and Casey Cook singles helped move Jones over and score him for the game's first run.

The Spartanburgers' biggest offensive output came in the second. After two outs on three pitches, Theo Hardy drove a single into center. Dylan Dreiling scorched an RBI double for the second straight night to score Hardy from first. The two-out hitting continued; Gutierrez singled home Dreiling and advanced to second on the throw. Jones then brought home Gutierrez with a base hit, putting a three-spot on the board.

Davalillo allowed a lone run in the third after Albert Feliz singled and came around for the Drive's first run thanks to small ball. Hub City's starter proceeded to escape jams in the fourth and fifth, stranding a pair of Drive runners in both frames.

The Spartanburgers quieted down in the third and the fourth against Valera, but Hub City pounced on new reliever Jojo Ingrassia in the fifth. After a leadoff walk to Jones, Disla mashed a two-run home run onto the berm in right for his team-leading third blast of the season. Ingrassio allowed just one more hit the rest of the way, finishing the game for Greenville.

His efforts were not enough. Adonis Villavicencio allowed one Greenville Drive run in the sixth on singles from Marvin Alcantara and Andy Lugo. Villavicencio worked out of a jam in the seventh thanks to a double play.

Anthony Susac managed around an error to begin the eighth. Finally, Wilian Bormie nailed down the win in the ninth for the Spartanburgers. Bormie struck out the first three batters in the Greenville lineup to finish the contest.

Hub City is guaranteed a split of the series with Friday night's win. The Spartanburgers search for a series victory tomorrow afternoon. Greenville's Jedixson Paez (0-2, 2.00 ERA) faces Hub City's D.J. McCarty (0-1, 8.71 ERA) with first pitch slated for 4:35 p.m. ET.

