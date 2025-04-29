Grasshoppers Fall 5-0 to Dash in First Game of Home Series

April 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fall to the Winston-Salem Dash 5-0, on Tuesday April 29. The Dash improved to 8-14 while the Grasshoppers fell to 15-7. Winston-Salem outhit Greensboro 7-3 as the Grasshoppers had one mishap.

Infielder Keiner Delgado led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-4. Infielder Esmerlyn Valdez recorded the only other hit for Greensboro.

Leading at the dish for the Dash was infielder Alec Makarewica as he went 2-4 with one double, two RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Winston-Salem were also recorded by Sam Antonacci, Jeral Perez, Braden Montgomery, Jackson Appel, and Wes Kath.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Garrett McMillan as he tallied eight strikeouts and gave up four hits and one free base on five innings of work. Righthanded pitcher Ryan Harbin took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 1-1 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Winston-Salem was lefthanded pitcher Lucas Gordon as he tallied six strikeouts and gave up one hit and three free bases on five innings of work. Gordon recorded the win for the Dash and improved to 1-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Winston-Salem Dash tomorrow, Wednesday April 29 at 11:00AM for the Guilford County School Day Game. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.

