Grasshoppers Fall 5-0 to Dash in First Game of Home Series
April 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fall to the Winston-Salem Dash 5-0, on Tuesday April 29. The Dash improved to 8-14 while the Grasshoppers fell to 15-7. Winston-Salem outhit Greensboro 7-3 as the Grasshoppers had one mishap.
Infielder Keiner Delgado led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-4. Infielder Esmerlyn Valdez recorded the only other hit for Greensboro.
Leading at the dish for the Dash was infielder Alec Makarewica as he went 2-4 with one double, two RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Winston-Salem were also recorded by Sam Antonacci, Jeral Perez, Braden Montgomery, Jackson Appel, and Wes Kath.
Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Garrett McMillan as he tallied eight strikeouts and gave up four hits and one free base on five innings of work. Righthanded pitcher Ryan Harbin took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 1-1 on the season.
Starting on the mound for Winston-Salem was lefthanded pitcher Lucas Gordon as he tallied six strikeouts and gave up one hit and three free bases on five innings of work. Gordon recorded the win for the Dash and improved to 1-1 on the season.
The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Winston-Salem Dash tomorrow, Wednesday April 29 at 11:00AM for the Guilford County School Day Game. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from April 29, 2025
- Offense Arrives Late in Loss to Drive - Asheville Tourists
- Torrid Pace Continues as Renegades Top Jersey Shore - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Grasshoppers Fall 5-0 to Dash in First Game of Home Series - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Spartanburgers Settle for Series Victory against Greenville - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Rome's Four-Run Sixth Inning Costs Spartanburgers in Series-Opener - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Renegades Top Claws 14-2 in Series Opener on Tuesday - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Hot Rods Homer Five Times in 16-7 Blowout Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Grasshoppers Stories
- Grasshoppers Fall 5-0 to Dash in First Game of Home Series
- Grasshoppers' Late Inning Rally Lifts Them over the Hot Rods, 6-5 in First Game of Away Series
- Grasshoppers Defeat the BlueClaws 8-4, and Take Series 4-2
- Nine Hits Lift the Grasshoppers Over the BlueClaws, 9-4
- Rivas' Walk-off Lifts the Grasshoppers Over the BlueClaws 10-9