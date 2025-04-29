Drive Ride Early Offense, Strong Bullpen to 6-4 Win over Tourists

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Marvin Alcantara homered and drove in two runs, and the Greenville Drive used early offense and clutch bullpen work to hold off the Asheville Tourists 6-4 on Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game series at Fluor Field.

Alcantara launched a two-run homer in the second inning and Miguel Bleis added a pair of doubles as the Drive (10-11) built a 5-0 lead by the fifth. Nazzan Zanetello also went deep, and Yophery Rodriguez had two hits and an RBI to pace a balanced Greenville lineup.

Eduardo Rivera struck out eight over 3 1/3 scoreless innings before turning it over to Max Carlson (1-0), who allowed one unearned run in 2 2/3 frames to earn the win. Jeremy Wu-Yelland picked up his second save with two shutout innings, striking out four and stranding the tying run at the plate in the ninth.

The Drive continues to lean on strong pitching, amassing 250 strikeouts in 21 games, averaging nearly 12 punchouts per game. With the offense beginning to stir after scoring 6 runs in back to back games, the Drive look to continue the momentum and put together more consistent performances going forward this season.

Greenville capitalized on Asheville miscues, including two balks by reliever Jose Guedez and a fielding error that helped plate two in the fourth. Brannon, who scored twice, came home on one of the balks after advancing to third on a wild pitch.

The Tourists (8-13) rallied late, scoring twice in the eighth on a wild pitch and RBI groundout after loading the bases with no outs. But Drive left-handed hurler Wu-Yelland escaped further damage, retiring the next three hitters, and struck out two more in the ninth to slam the door.

Brett Gillis (1-1) took the loss for Asheville, allowing four runs-three earned-over 3 2/3 innings. Alejandro Nunez led the Tourists with two hits and a pair of runs scored, while Drew Vogel, Tyler Whitaker and Cam Fisher each drove in a run.

The series continues Wednesday night in Greenville with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

