Drive Ride Early Offense, Strong Bullpen to 6-4 Win over Tourists
April 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greenville Drive News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Marvin Alcantara homered and drove in two runs, and the Greenville Drive used early offense and clutch bullpen work to hold off the Asheville Tourists 6-4 on Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game series at Fluor Field.
Alcantara launched a two-run homer in the second inning and Miguel Bleis added a pair of doubles as the Drive (10-11) built a 5-0 lead by the fifth. Nazzan Zanetello also went deep, and Yophery Rodriguez had two hits and an RBI to pace a balanced Greenville lineup.
Eduardo Rivera struck out eight over 3 1/3 scoreless innings before turning it over to Max Carlson (1-0), who allowed one unearned run in 2 2/3 frames to earn the win. Jeremy Wu-Yelland picked up his second save with two shutout innings, striking out four and stranding the tying run at the plate in the ninth.
The Drive continues to lean on strong pitching, amassing 250 strikeouts in 21 games, averaging nearly 12 punchouts per game. With the offense beginning to stir after scoring 6 runs in back to back games, the Drive look to continue the momentum and put together more consistent performances going forward this season.
Greenville capitalized on Asheville miscues, including two balks by reliever Jose Guedez and a fielding error that helped plate two in the fourth. Brannon, who scored twice, came home on one of the balks after advancing to third on a wild pitch.
The Tourists (8-13) rallied late, scoring twice in the eighth on a wild pitch and RBI groundout after loading the bases with no outs. But Drive left-handed hurler Wu-Yelland escaped further damage, retiring the next three hitters, and struck out two more in the ninth to slam the door.
Brett Gillis (1-1) took the loss for Asheville, allowing four runs-three earned-over 3 2/3 innings. Alejandro Nunez led the Tourists with two hits and a pair of runs scored, while Drew Vogel, Tyler Whitaker and Cam Fisher each drove in a run.
The series continues Wednesday night in Greenville with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from April 29, 2025
- Drive Ride Early Offense, Strong Bullpen to 6-4 Win over Tourists - Greenville Drive
- Ritchie Shines, Grady Homers in Shutout of Hub City - Rome Emperors
- Vargas Walks off Wilmington in BK Debut as 'Clones Tally Franchise Record Nine Steals - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Offense Arrives Late in Loss to Drive - Asheville Tourists
- Torrid Pace Continues as Renegades Top Jersey Shore - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Grasshoppers Fall 5-0 to Dash in First Game of Home Series - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Spartanburgers Settle for Series Victory against Greenville - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Rome's Four-Run Sixth Inning Costs Spartanburgers in Series-Opener - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Renegades Top Claws 14-2 in Series Opener on Tuesday - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Hot Rods Homer Five Times in 16-7 Blowout Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Drive Stories
- Drive Ride Early Offense, Strong Bullpen to 6-4 Win over Tourists
- Bleis Homers Twice, Drive Roll Past Spartanburgers 6-1
- Drive Fall to Spartanburgers 16-8 Despite Early Leads
- Drive Leave 10 on Base in Loss to Hub City
- Drive Pull Away Late, Hold off Spartanburgers Rally in 6-3 Win