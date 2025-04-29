Vargas Walks off Wilmington in BK Debut as 'Clones Tally Franchise Record Nine Steals

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - In his first game with High-A Brooklyn, 19-year-old SS Marco Vargas provided a walk-off base hit in the 10th to give the Cyclones a 7-6 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

Brooklyn set a new franchise record, stealing nine bases in the game, topping a previous high of eight, which was set in August of 2017.

CF Carson Benge logged a season high four hits in the victory, while LF Eli Serrano III collected 3 RBI. In addition to the nine steals, Brooklyn batters also drew eight free passes on the day.

RHP Noah Hall pitched better than his final line may suggest - 5.0 IP, 4 R (3 ER), while striking out seven and walking one.

The Blue Rocks scratched across the game's first run in the top half of the second. With men on the corners and two gone, Hall was called for a balk that allowed C Caleb Lomavita to score from third, just before a strikeout ended the frame.

Brooklyn responded immediately. With a pair of runners on and only one away, LF Eli Serrano III started his home stand with a bang, lacing a two double to left to put Brooklyn in front for the first time.

Wilmington seized momentum right back in the third, when Hall allowed his first home run of the season: a two run shot by SS Seaver King that barely stayed fair on the right side of the left field foul pole.

An RBI groundout from RF Brenner Cox extended the Wilmington lead to 4-2 in the top of the 4th

In the bottom half, Brooklyn scratched across a run courtesy of an RBI groundout from Vargas - good for his first career High-A RBI.

In the fifth, the 'Clones pulled even on a sac fly from 2B Boston Baro, and would eventually take the lead when Serrano was hit with the bases loaded to put Brooklyn in front.

Wilmington's bats came back for more in the 7th, thanks to a sac fly from 3B Marcus Brown to tie the game at 5-5. That was the first run allowed all year by Cyclones reliever RHP Anthony Nunez, in his 7th appearance of the year.

The Blue Rocks pulled out in front in the 8th thanks to an RBI single from 1B Brandon Boissiere.

Still, the Brooklyn bats continued to give Wilmington arms a tough time. In the home half of the eighth, DH Jesus Baez tied the game with an RBI single to plate Benge.

Neither team scratched anything across in the 9th. In the 10th, RHP Saul Garcia did not allow the ghost runner to come home, putting Brooklyn in prime position to walk it off in the home half.

After Serrano advanced to third on a balk, Vargas provided the game-winning RBI single to win the game for Brooklyn.

The 'Clones and Blue Rocks return to action on Wednesday at 11:00 AM for the first Education Day game of the season. RHP Joel Diaz (0-0, 0.00 ERA) toes the slab for Brooklyn. He's expected to be opposed by LHP Jackson Kent (2-2, 1.31 WHIP).

