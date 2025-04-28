Ewing, Vargas and Marsh Coming to Coney Island After Setting FSL on Fire

BROOKLYN, NY - The New York Mets today announced a series of roster moves involving the Brooklyn Cyclones. OF A.J. Ewing, INF Marco Vargas and RHP Chandler Marsh were transferred from St. Lucie (A-) to Brooklyn. In addition, RHP Ryan Lambert and LHP Zach Thornton were transferred to Binghamton (AA) from Brooklyn and INF Nick Roselli was transferred to St. Lucie.

A.J. Ewing was selected in the 4th round (134th Overall) in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Springboro (OH) High School. The 20-year-old was tearing up the Florida State League through his first 18 games of the season. The outfielder was batting .400, tops in the Florida State League, with 20 RBI (2nd), .506 OBP (1st), .615 slugging (4th), 1.121 OPS (1st), 26 hits (1st), four triples (t-1st), 40 total bases (t-3rd), 15 runs scored (t-6th) and 14 stolen bases (1st).

Marco Vargas was off to a similarly hot start, batting .409 (18-44) through his first 13 games with the St. Lucie Mets. His .527 on-base percentage and 1.072 OPS would have ranked him among the best in the Florida State League with enough at-bats to qualify. Vargas, who was acquired along with fellow Cyclone Ronald Hernandez in exchange for David Robertson in 2023, hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games with the St. Lucie Mets.

Connor Marsh, who was signed as a non-drafted free agent in 2024 after finishing his career with Georgia, was 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in eight games out of the bullpen for the St. Lucie Mets. The righthander allowed just two hits and one walk over 10.2 innings pitched while striking out 14 batters. Opponents hit just .063 against the 22-year-old hurler.

