Sixth-Inning Surge Sinks Dash in 4-1 Loss

April 28, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Winston-Salem (6-13) could not carry the momentum from the no-hit victory into game four against Rome (11-8), and dropped to the Emperors 4-1.

In direct contrast to the two days prior, Rome came out of the gates with an offensive entourage in the top of the first inning.

The Emperors jumped on Jake Bockenstedt,-5.2) (1-1) early. A double and a stolen base from Patrick Clohisy, paired with a Titus Dumitru groundout, made it 1-0 Rome three batters into the contest.

On the flip side, the Dash quickly had an answer. In the bottom of the second, Cole McConnell singled, swiped a bag, and later scored off a Wilber Sanchez single that tied the game at 1-1.

After the offensive waters calmed for a handful of innings, Rome struck again in the sixth for a trio of runs. The visitors strung together three base knocks and a walk to chase Bockenstedt from the game. The crooked number in the sixth that made it 4-1 proved enough, as the Emperors never looked back after taking the lead.

Bockenstedt took the loss after he allowed all four of the Emperor runs; however, the stat line does not tell the right-hander's full story. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native was stellar for 5.1 of the eventual 5.2 innings of work he conducted.

In the top of the sixth inning, the Emperors strung together four baserunners in the last five that Bockenstedt saw in his time on the hill. Before that, he allowed just one run on three hits, but the three late runs ended his night.

On the other side, Rome was paced by a career-high seven-inning start from Adam Maier. Maier added five strikeouts and allowed just the one run in his best start as an Emperor. The Rome bullpen then handled the rest with two shutout innings to keep Winston-Salem in check.

The Dash had a fair share of opportunities, but left the bases loaded twice. By night's end, Winston-Salem had stranded 10 runners.

With the win, Rome clinched at least a tie in the series and leads it three games to one. The Dash quest to split begins Saturday, April 26, for Winston-Salem. First pitch at 6:30 pm.

