Seventh-Inning Surge Lifts Dash to Series Finale Victory

April 28, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - In the final of the six-game homestand and series against the Rome Emperors (12-9), the Winston-Salem Dash (7-14) won 4-1. A three-run bottom of the seventh pushed the Dash to their second victory in the series

There was nothing flashy about the Dash victory on Sunday- just good, old-fashioned, team baseball.

In a 1-1 game headed to the bottom of the seventh, Winston-Salem looked to reward the quality work of Tanner McDougal, Jared Kelley, and Luke Bell from the pitcher's mound. To start the afternoon, the three combined for just three hits and one unearned run in seven innings of work, but the Dash struggled to find their arms any run support.

That was until Wes Kath opened the offense floodgates in the home half of the seventh. Kath doubled with one out. His knock was just the third Winston-Salem hit on the day. The very next batter, Cole McConnell, roped a single into right field to break the tie and gave the Dash the 2-1 lead.

Later in the inning, Samuel Zavala launched his first home run of the season out of Truist Stadium to give the Dash a three-run cushion and the 4-1 advantage.

With the added run support, Clete Hartzog, who picked up his third hold of the year, and Mark McLaughlin, who earned his first save, shut the door on the Emperors and sent the 3,500 fans at Truist Stadium home happy.

In the end, Bell (1-0) got the win after his work in the top of the seventh, and Rob Griswold (1-1) took the loss for Rome after the Dash cashed in three runs on four hits against the righty.

The Dash will look to carry the momentum into Greensboro on Tuesday, April 29, when they open a six-game series against the Grasshoppers.

