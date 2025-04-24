Pitching Paved the Path, But the Dash Denied in Extras

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - A pitchers duel was on display at Truist Stadium as Winston-Salem (5-12) fell to the Rome Emperors (10-7) 2-1 in extra innings. Dash starter Lucas Gordon and Rome starter Garrett Baumann combined for 11.0 innings, six hits, and five strikeouts in a game that went scoreless for eight innings.

The illuminated scoreboard on the left-center field wall at Truist Stadium was loaded with zeros as the game headed to the ninth. Carson Jacobs took the mound for Winston-Salem and hoped to preserve the scoreless affair.

Rome had other plans.

Bryson Horne roped a double that bounced over the right field wall to put runners at second and third. With the go-ahead run 90 feet away, the white jerseys of Winston-Salem crept in on the infield grass with the focus shifted toward home plate.

Joe Olsavsky for the Emperors stepped to the plate.

CRACK

A sharp grounder off the bat was headed to Arxy Hernandez at shortstop. He collected and fired home to catcher Jackson Appel, who swiped the tag down on Will Verdung in a bang-bang play at home plate.

When the dust settled, the outstretched arms of the home plate umpire, Sam Harris, broke the scoreless tie. The Dash were able to get out of the inning with just the 1-0 deficit.

On the home side of the ninth, Winston-Salem wasted no time. With runners on second and third, Hernandez hit a slow roller to Rome shortstop Ambioris Tavarez. In a similar fashion to the play in the top of the frame, Tavarez fired home, and the Emperors retired Wilber Sanchez at the dish.

With two outs, Winston-Salem was down to its last hope. Wes Kath climbed in and answered the prayer of the 2,000 fans in attendance with an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1.

For a second time in three games, the Dash were headed to extras.

Rome led off the extra frame and immediately put the pressure back on Winston-Salem. The Emperors cashed in the 2-1 lead on a Lizandro Espinoza sacrifice fly.

In the bottom of the tenth, LJ McDonough (1-0) was able to shut the door on the Dash and picked up the win for the Emperors. On the other side, Jacobs (0-2) took the loss for Winston-Salem.

The Dash look to rebound Thursday, April 24, in game three of the six-game slate. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30.

