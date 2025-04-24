Spartanburgers Walk It off in the Ninth to Stun Drive, 4-3

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - A wild opening frame, a clutch game-tying rally, and nearly four hours of back-and-forth baseball all led to a heartbreak finish for the Greenville Drive, who fell 4-3 to the Hub City Spartanburgers on Wednesday night at Fifth Third Park.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth and the winning run in scoring position, Anthony Gutierrez played the hero for the Spartanburgers, lining a walk-off single to right field that brought home Quincy Scott and sealed the dramatic win.

It was a bitter end to a game that saw Greenville fight its way back from an early 3-0 deficit. The Spartanburgers struck first in the opening inning, capitalizing on a fielding error by shortstop Marvin Alcantara, a pair of walks, and an aggressive double steal that allowed Casey Cook to swipe home. Three runs scored in the frame-all unearned-against Drive starter Noah Dean, who otherwise struck out six over four solid innings.

Greenville responded in the third, thanks to a two-run double off the bat of designated hitter Nazzan Zanetello. The drive started with singles by Juan Montero and Fraymi De Leon, and Zanetello delivered with two outs, pulling the Drive within one.

In the fifth, the Drive tied things up. Andy Lugo reached on a single and eventually scored after a wild pitch and fielder's choice grounder from Yophery Rodriguez. Despite another golden opportunity later in the inning, Greenville couldn't push across the go-ahead run, leaving two men stranded.

Missed chances became the theme for the Drive, who went just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base. Greenville's lineup struck out 15 times, including three each from Zanetello, Taylor, and Bleis.

The Spartanburgers had their own share of missed opportunities-including a dramatic eighth inning that ended with Yophery Rodriguez throwing out Keith Jones II at the plate to complete a double play-but they finally broke through in the ninth.

After a leadoff walk and a single, Scott advanced to second on a fielder's choice. With two down, Gutierrez delivered the decisive blow off Jeremy Wu-Yelland, handing the Drive's reliever his first loss of the season.

On the mound, Max Carlson was sharp in relief for Greenville, scattering five hits and no runs over 3.1 innings. Wu-Yelland unfortunately allowed the winning run on two hits and two walks over 1.1 innings.

Offensively, Lugo and Zanetello led the Drive with two hits apiece. Montero reached base three times and scored once, while Rodriguez added an RBI and an outfield assist.

For Hub City, Scott finished 2-for-4 with a double and the winning run, while Jones II also posted a multi-hit night. Larson Kindreich earned the win with two scoreless innings in relief, striking out four.

The Drive (now 7-9) will look to regroup and get back into the series when they return to action tomorrow night in Spartanburg.

