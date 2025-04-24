Renegades Start Early, Top Asheville

April 24, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Asheville, N.C. - Propelled by a big top of the first inning, the Hudson Valley Renegades defeated the Asheville Tourists 9-4 on Thursday night at McCormick Field.

The Renegades stormed out to an early lead with a five-run outburst in the top of the first. Brendan Jones walked and George Lombard, Jr. was hit by a pitch to start the frame off, and Jackson Castillo brought them both in with a two-run double to center. Two batters later, Omar Martinez launched a two-run homer over the 36-foot-high right field wall to extend the lead to 4-0.

The blast was the first round-tripper of the season for Martinez, who tied for the Renegades team lead with 13 home runs in 2024. He finished 1-for-4 with a run scored, a home run, two RBIs, and a walk.

Alain Pena (0-3) faced two more batters - allowing a single to Coby Morales and walking Josh Moylan - before exiting with one out in the first. Tomas Frick brought in Morales with a sacrifice fly off Matthew Linskey to extend the advantage to 5-0.

That was more than Josh Grosz needed, as he fired 4.0 innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits, three walks and striking out six while throwing a season-high 73 pitches.

Jones drove in two more runs with a double in the top of the third to extend the lead to 7-0, before the Tourists got a run off Grosz in the bottom of the third when Joseph Sullivan scored on a wild pitch.

The Renegades tacked on two more runs in the top of the eighth when Jace Avina drove a two-run single to right to plate Lombard and Castillo and extend the lead to 9-1. Avina and Castillo each finished with two hits, with Castillo scoring two runs and Avina driving in two.

Hueston Morrill (1-0) picked up the win by firing 2.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen behind Grosz. Hayden Merda allowed two runs in the eighth, and Bryce Warrecker surrendered a run in the ninth in closing out the win.

Hudson Valley and Asheville continue their series on Friday night at McCormick Field at 6:35 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Renegades Baseball Network with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show. To stream live or find a station near you, visit www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast. RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (1-1, 3.38) takes the mound for the Renegades, while the Tourists send RHP Anderson Brito (0-0, 3.38) to the bump.

Following this week's six-game series with Asheville, Hudson Valley returns home for a six-game series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. An exciting list of promotions includes Education Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union on April 30, Hockey Night on May 1 with a Renegades Hockey Jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 fans presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union, and the first Copa de La Diversión game of the season on May 4 celebrating Cuatro de Mayo. Tickets are available at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

Renegades Record:

12-6

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.