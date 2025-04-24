Tourists Sweep Twinbill in Thrilling Night

ASHEVILLE, NC - The Asheville Tourists took down the Hudson Valley Renegades 9-5 and 3-2 in doubleheader action on Wednesday night at McCormick Field.

A lot of baseball was played between the two clubs, but the Tourists' (8-8) bats dominated in Game 1, while a walk-off thriller over the Renegades (11-6) stole the show in the nightcap.

Game 1 - Asheville 9, Hudson Valley 5

Jumping ahead early, Asheville plated five runs in the first inning, largely in part thanks to a three-run homer from Drew Vogel.

In the third, the Renegades (11-5) jumped on the board with two runs (one earned) off three walks from Jose Guedez. It was the only blemish on his card, as he went four full innings and allowed just one hit.

The Tourists added another in the fourth inning, before scoring three in the sixth to leave no doubt. Trevor Austin roped a two-RBI double, followed by a sacrifice RBI fly from Tyler Whitaker, who was robbed of extra bases on a line drive to left.

Out of the bullpen, Brett Gillis (W, 1-0) tossed in the final three frames, allowing two runs on solo homers. Still, he did more than enough to help secure the victory.

Most impressive, the Tourists went 5-13 with runners in scoring position. Seven of the starting nine tallied a hit, with Chase Jaworsky leading the way in a two-for-five effort.

Game 2 - Asheville 3, Hudson Valley 2

Runs were hard to come by in the later game, although the contest did not begin that way.

Each team scored one run in the first inning. The Tourists came off a solo homer from Jaworsky.

There were no more runs until the eighth frame, as pitching took over. Starter Manuel Urias looked sharp, going the first four innings, allowing one run on four hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

The bullpen struggled with location, giving up eight walks. But, Andrew Taylor tossed in two scoreless innings, Hudson Leach only allowed one inherited runner to score in extras, and Railin Perez (W, 2-0) dominated the final two and one-third while racking up five strikeouts and giving his team a chance to walk off later.

After each team scored a run in the eighth, Asheville stranded the bases loaded with no outs in the ninth.

Getting another chance in the 10th inning, a balk immediately put Jaworsky on third base after starting as the inherited base runner. Not long after, Joseph Sullivan hit a chopper into right field to walk off the night.

Leading the bats in Game 2, Cam Fisher had a two-for-three night.

The third game of the series is set for 6:35 p.m. ET. Asheville looks to make the .500 marker.

