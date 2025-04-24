Five-Run First Too Much to Overcome for Tourists

April 24, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, NC - Coming off a doubleheader sweep yesterday, the Asheville Tourists cooled off versus the Hudson Valley Renegades on Thursday night as they dropped a 9-4 decision at McCormick Field.

The Tourists (8-9) still lead the series over the Renegades (12-6), two games to one.

Starting pitching struggled out of the gate. Right-hander Alain Pena (L, 0-3) lasted just one-third of an inning, surrendering five runs on three hits, two walks and a hit-by-pitch. Hudson Valley highlighted their big first frame with a two-run blast.

They added two more in the third to make it a 7-0 game. Asheville, in the home half of the inning, planted its first run on the scoreboard, sparked by a two-out rally. Joseph Sullivan and Alejandro Nunez each singled to put runners at the corners, then a wild pitch from Josh Grosz brought home a run.

Following the lone blemish from Grosz, the bats went silent until the eighth inning. Hudson Valley added their final two runs in the top of the frame, and the Tourists responded with a pair of their own.

A couple of walks put runners on first and second for Nunez, who ripped another base hit into right to score one. Later in the frame, Kenni Gomez hit a sacrifice RBI fly to make it a 9-3 contest.

The Tourists' final run came in the ninth. After a Trevor Austin double to right field, he moved to third on defensive indifference, then scored on a balk.

While the pitching staff tallied 12 strikeouts, they also surrendered nine walks. Amilcar Chirinos was the silver lining of the game, who came out of the bullpen and faced five batters, recording five outs with four whiffs.

Combining for four of the five Asheville hits, Nunez and Sullivan each had two-knock games, while Austin accounted for the rear of the batting order with his double.

Asheville and Hudson Valley are back to the grind tomorrow, with Game 4 of the series taking place at 6:35 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.