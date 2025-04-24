Drive Pull Away Late, Hold off Spartanburgers Rally in 6-3 Win
April 24, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greenville Drive News Release
SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Nazzan Zanetello doubled twice and drove in two runs, and the Greenville Drive built a six-run lead before staving off a ninth-inning rally to beat the Hub City Spartanburgers 6-3 on Thursday night at Fifth Third Park.
The Drive (8-9) used a three-run ninth and a strong bullpen effort to notch their first win of the series, despite a late push from Hub City.
Greenville led 3-0 heading into the final frame, then padded their advantage as Zanetello roped his second RBI double of the night, followed by two wild pitches from Seth Clark that allowed Zanetello to score. Hudson White added an RBI triple to deep left to bring Zach Ehrhard in to cap the scoring for the Drive.
The insurance runs proved critical after the Spartanburgers (10-8) rallied for three in the bottom of the ninth. Arturo Disla walked and came around to score on a Marcus Smith groundout. Esteban Mejia added a RBI groundout and Dylan Dreilings doubled to bring in a run, but Anthony Gutierrez struck out swinging with the tying run on deck to end it.
Zanetello finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two doubles, while Ehrhard reached base three times with three walks and a run scored. Miguel Bleis and Kolby Johnson each chipped in RBI singles.
Greenville starter Hayden Mullins was sharp, striking out six over four scoreless innings. Zach Fogell (1-0) earned the win in relief with 1 2/3 shutout frames, and Adam Smith closed it out for his first save despite allowing all three Spartanburger runs.
Hub City starter Josh Trentadue (1-1) took the loss, allowing one run over four innings. Dylan Dreiling led the Spartanburgers at the plate, going 3-for-5 with an RBI double.
The Drive went just 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position but stole three bases and took advantage of eight walks and a passed ball to manufacture key runs.
The two teams will continue their series Friday night as the Drive look to even the series with the new kid on the block. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
