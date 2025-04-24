Blue Rocks Keep Rolling against Aberdeen Following 2-1 Victory

WILMINGTON, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks beat the Aberdeen IronBirds by a final score of 2-1 on Wednesday night at Frawley Stadium, securing their third consecutive win.

"We lost all our games in Hudson Valley," said Murphy Stehly. "So our backs are up against the wall, and we are rallying the troops. We are having fun now. We'll see how many wins we can get."

The Blue Rocks had their first scoring opportunity in the bottom of the first inning when Johnathon Thomas led off with a double and Caleb Lomavita was hit by a pitch. But Wilmington came up empty after Thomas was picked off at second base, followed by two consecutive outs.

The IronBirds didn't record their first hit until the top of the fourth. Ethan Anderson led off with a ground-rule double, followed by an infield single by Vance Honeycutt. A double steal moved both runners into scoring position with one out. Ryan Stafford then lifted a fly ball to right field deep enough to score Anderson from third, giving Aberdeen a 1-0 lead.

Wilmington threatened again in the fifth. Seaver King was hit by a pitch, and Brandon Boissiere singled but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double. King advanced to third on the play, but Elijah Green grounded out to end the inning and the scoring threat.

Aberdeen starter Ty Weatherly was removed during the fifth inning, but held the Rocks scoreless during his outing. He pitched 4.1 innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out six.

The Blue Rocks tied the game in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs and no one on, Matt Suggs doubled, and Stehly followed with a double of his own to drive in Suggs and make it 1-1.

Jackson Kent turned in another strong start for Wilmington, going seven innings while allowing three hits, one earned run, one walk, and striking out four.

"My changeup was really working well today," Kent said. "I was also throwing my curveball for a strike, so everything was working for me."

Wilmington took the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Suggs and Stehly reached base to start the inning, and Lomavita followed with a single up the middle. The ball was gloved by the second baseman, who made a throwing error that allowed Suggs to score from second, giving the Blue Rocks a 2-1 lead.

The eighth and ninth innings went smoothly for Wilmington. Relievers Yeuris Jimenez and Thomas Schultz combined for two scoreless innings, allowing one hit, no walks, and one strikeout.

The series now stands at 3-0 in favor of Wilmington. Game 4 is scheduled for Thursday night at Frawley Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

