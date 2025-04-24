Renegades Swept Wednesday

Asheville, N.C. - The Hudson Valley Renegades were swept in a doubleheader by the Asheville Tourists on Wednesday night at McCormick Field. The Tourists won game one 9-5, and took the nightcap 3-2 in 10 innings.

In the first game of the twin bill, the Tourists jumped out to an early lead by scoring five runs in the bottom of the first before an out was recorded by Ben Hess. After a single and a walk, an error by Josh Moylan on a Christian Gonzalez ground ball allowed two runs to score. Two batters later, Drew Vogel hit a three-run home run to left, giving the Tourists a 5-0 lead.

Hess (1-1) settled down after the rocky first, and was able to complete 3.2 innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on four hits while walking six and striking out four. He departed with a runner on second base in the bottom of the fourth who later came in to score on a Will Bush RBI single off Will Brian.

The Renegades got on the board with two runs in the third after back-to-back walks to Moylan and Brenny Escanio opened the frame. Tomas Frick flied out to center, but the return throw back to the infield got away, allowing Moylan to score and Escanio to reach third. Brendan Jones followed with a groundout, allowing Escanio to come home and cut the deficit to 5-2.

After Asheville answered with a run in the fourth, Jones drove in Escanio with an RBI double in the fifth to cut the Tourists' lead to 6-3.

Coby Morales launched a solo home run in the top of the sixth to close the gap to 6-4, but Asheville rallied to score three runs in the bottom of the sixth to go up 9-4.

Jones hit a two-out solo home run in the seventh to close the gap to 9-5, but the rally faltered and the Gades fell in the opener. Jones finished 2-for-3 with a run scored, a double, a home run, and three RBIs.

In the nightcap, Hudson Valley struck first when George Lombard Jr. doubled in the top of the first and came home to score on a Jace Avina RBI single.

Asheville answered immediately in the bottom of the first when Chase Jaworsky hit Carlos Lagrange's first pitch for a home run to right field to tie the game at 1-1.

Lagrange settled in afterward and allowed one run on five hits across 5.0 innings, striking out eight while walking only one across his third start of the season.

Both teams threatened throughout the game, but could not score, and the contest entered extra innings tied at 1-1.

In the top of the eighth, Tomas Frick broke the stalemate with a sacrifice fly to center off Hudson Leach to drive in automatic runner Omar Martinez and give the Renegades a 2-1 lead. Asheville answered with a run in the bottom of the eighth on a Garret Guillmette RBI single to extend the game.

The contest remained tied 2-2 until the bottom of the 10th, when Ocean Gabonia (0-1) allowed an RBI single to Joseph Sullivan to give the Tourists a 3-2 walk-off win in game two of the doubleheader.

The Renegades and Tourists continue their series on Thursday night at McCormick Field at 6:35 p.m. Coverage begins at 4:45 p.m. on the Renegades Baseball Network with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show. To stream live or find a station near you, visit www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast. RHP Josh Grosz (1-0, 3.52) takes the mound for Hudson Valley, while Asheville counters with RHP Alain Pena (0-2, 9.00).

Following this week's six-game series with Asheville, Hudson Valley returns home for a six-game series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. An exciting list of promotions includes Education Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union on April 30, Hockey Night on May 1 with a Renegades Hockey Jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 fans presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union, and the first Copa de La Diversión game of the season on May 4 celebrating Cuatro de Mayo. Tickets are available at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

