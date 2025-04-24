Gill Hill Tosses 6.0 Scoreless Innings in 2-0 Loss

April 24, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Gary Gill Hill tossed 6.0 shutout innings, but the Bowling Green Bootleggers (8-10) bats fell quiet, losing 2-0 to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (14-4) on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Both starters traded zeroes for six innings, with the Bootleggers stranding runners in scoring position for the second, third and fourth innings.

Greensboro broke the scoreless tie in the seventh against Bowling Green reliever Drew Dowd. Keiner Delgado walked, moved to second on a Maikol Escotto groundout and scored on a Jesus Castillo RBI double as the visitors took a 1-0 lead.

Duce Gourson doubled the Grasshoppers lead in the eighth on a solo shot to right field, giving Greensboro a 2-0 advantage.

Gary Gill Hill hurled 6.0 shutout frames, striking out four and walking none. Greensboro's Khristian Curtis threw 4.0 shutout innings while striking out three and walking three.

Reliever Blake Townsend (1-0) earned the win, throwing three shutout innings, allowing just one hit, striking our four and walking one. Dowd (2-2) took the loss, allowing the go-ahead solo blast in 1.0 inning pitched while striking out one and walking one. Mike Walsh (1) notched the save, pitching a scoreless ninth.

