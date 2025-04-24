Davis Homers; Claws Fall 12-5 on Thursday to Brooklyn

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Eli Serrano had five hits and Brooklyn took a 7-0 lead en route to a 12-5 win over the BlueClaws on Thursday night at ShoreTown Ballpark. Brooklyn had 17 hits in the win and have now taken two of three in their series with the BlueClaws.

Jersey Shore falls to 6-12 on the year while the Cyclones improved to 12-6.

Brooklyn struck first in the second, plating three after Mavis Graves retired the first two batters of the inning. Esterlaing Mercado singled and Diego Mosquera doubled before Eli Serrano added a two run single. Jesus Baez followed with an RBI single for a 3-0 lead.

The Cyclones scored three more in the third. Ronald Hernadez singled home one and with two outs, Mosquera singled in two. Graves came out after four, allowing six runs. Brooklyn got a seventh in the fifth off Josh Hejka.

The BlueClaws responded with five runs in the bottom of the fifth to cut the lead to 7-5. Devin Saltiban had an RBI single and Luke Davis a there run home run. It was Davis' first professional home run.

Eli Serrano III hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth off Luis Avila to push the lead to 8-5. Serrano added a fifth hit in the ninth, an inning in which Brooklyn scored four times, and pushed the lead to 12-5. D'Andre Smith hit a solo homer off Augusto Calderon to open the inning and Jacob Reimer had a two run single to cap it.

Serrano's five hits tie the record for the most in a game by a BlueClaws opponent.

Carson DeMartini had two hits and Devin Saltiban had three for Jersey Shore.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 6:35 pm. RHP Aaron Combs starts for Jersey Shore.

