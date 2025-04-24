Sizzling Serrano Sends Cyclones to 12-5 Rout over 'Claws

LAKEWOOD, N.J. - LF Eli Serrano III could not be stopped on Thursday night. The 21-year-old tallied five hits, three of which went for extra bases, as the Brooklyn Cyclones registered three or more runs in three different frames, defeating the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 12-5, from ShoreTown Ballpark.

With the bases empty and two out in the top of the second, Brooklyn (12-6) began their offensive eruption. 1B Estarling Mercado struck a single to left and quickly scampered to third on RF Diego Mosquera's double down the left-field line. Serrano, who had already singled in the first inning, stepped to the dish and continued the assault with a rocket down the line in left to score a pair. DH Jesús Báez followed with a run-scoring single to center to provide the Cyclones a 3-0 advantage.

An inning later, Brooklyn continued to pour on. SS Boston Baro was plunked by an offering with one out and 2B D'Andre Smith worked a walk before C Ronald Hernández slapped a liner into right to bring in a run and make it a 4-0 contest. After a pop-up to second, Mosquera looped a fly ball that stayed fair down the right-field line. Smith scored easily, while Hernández scored from first on the single to extend Brooklyn's lead to six.

After the Cyclones stretched the cushion to seven on a pair of doubles by Smith and Mercado in the fifth, Jersey Shore (6-12) began its comeback effort. LHP Zach Thornton carried a 20.0-inning scoreless streak into the fifth, but the BlueClaws quickly put runners at the corners on a throwing error and a DH Luis Caicuto single. After a passed ball allowed a run to score, ending the streak, SS Carson DeMartini singled and 2B Devin Saltiban stroked a RBI double to yank Jersey Shore within five, 7-2.

Thornton settled down and promptly recorded a strikeout looking and a ground out back to the mound to pull within an out of ending the frame. However, C Luke Davis ended the southpaw's night by blasting a three-run home run to left-center field. The 2024 undrafted signee's first professional home run trimmed the Cyclones' seven-run lead down to two, 7-5.

Brooklyn would not let Jersey Shore pull any closer. Still a two-run contest, Serrano continued his offensive outburst in the eighth. The Fuquay-Varina, N.C., powered the sixth pitch of his at-bat onto the berm in right field for a solo home run. Serrano's third blast of the season extended Brooklyn's margin to three, 8-5.

In the ninth, the Cyclones put the game out of reach. Smith uncorked the second pitch of the inning over the wall in left-center field for a solo shot, his first home run of the season. Hernández followed with a single to center, advancing to third on a fielding error. Following a Mercado sacrifice fly, Mosquera and Serrano singled before a two-out walk to CF Carson Benge loaded the bases. 3B Jacob Reimer capped the four-run frame with a two-run single to left, providing Brooklyn a seven-run edge, 12-5, once more.

Thornton did not factor into the decision for the first time this season. The Lawrence, Kan. native struck out three over 4.2 innings, allowing a season-high five runs, albeit only one was earned. RHP Alfred Vega (1-0) entered out of the bullpen in the fifth and retired all seven batters he faced, striking out three, for his first win of the season.

LHP Mavis Graves (0-1) struggled for the BlueClaws, allowing six runs on seven hits in 4.0 innings, walking three and striking out three, suffering his first defeat. RHP Josh Hejka - the Cyclones' all-time leader in pitching appearances (63) - made his first appearance against his former club, allowing one run on two hits in the fifth.

The Cyclones will try and make it three straight victories on Friday night. RHP R.J. Gordon (1-0, 3.09) is expected to make his fourth start of the season for Brooklyn. Jersey Shore is scheduled to counter with RHP Aaron Combs (0-1, 7.00).

