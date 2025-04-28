Renegades Homestand Preview: 4/29-5/4

April 28, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, return home on Tuesday, April 29 to begin a six-game series with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Gates open to all guests 60 minutes prior to the game's scheduled first pitch, and 90 minutes prior to the game for Renegades Season Ticket Members. Single-game tickets for this week's homestand begin at just $5 plus taxes and fees. Please note probable pitchers are subject to change.

Tuesday, April 29 - Mental Health Awareness Night - 6:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by People USA

Probable Pitchers: RHP Carlos Lagrange (Yankees #18 prospect) vs. RHP Casey Steward

The homestand begins with Mental Health Awareness Night and Baseball Bingo presented by People USA. The Renegades will spread awareness and shine a light on mental health issues at the ballpark.

Wednesday, April 30 - Education Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union - 11:05 a.m. first pitch

Broadcast Information: Wednesday's game will be aired live on the YES Network and the Gotham Sports App

Day of the Week Promotion: We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network & Wine Wednesday presented by Benmarl Winery

We Care Wednesday Organization: Support Connection, a non-profit organization located in Yorktown Heights, New York, focused on changing fear to hope by providing free emotional, social, and educational support to people impacted by breast, ovarian, or gynecological cancer. Through one-on-one sessions with professional counselors, who are cancer survivors themselves, and group programs embracing mind, body, and spirit, their goal is to be a comforting and empowering resource for you and your loved ones for as long as you need them.

Wine Wednesday Specials: $5 Benmarl Wine drafts at the Benmarl Wine Bar (located adjacent to third base breezeway)

Probable Pitchers: RHP Ben Hess (Yankees #3 prospect) vs. RHP Alex McFarlane (Phillies #18 prospect)

A special early start time and a game filled with educational programming highlights the first of two Education Days presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union of the season.

Thursday, May 1 - Hockey Night - 6:05 p.m. first pitch

Broadcast Information: Thursday's game will be aired live on the YES Network and the Gotham Sports App

Day of the Week Promotion: Jersey Thursday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union & Happy Hour Thursday

Giveaway: Renegades Hockey Jersey presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union for first 1,000 fans.

Happy Hour Thursday Specials: $2 12 oz. Busch Light cans until last call, 50% off 12 oz. Bud Light cans and 16 oz. Michelob Ultra drafts (at Michelob Ultra Party Patio Container Bar) from gates open through 7 p.m., and 50% off Sloop Juice Bomb and Sloop Renegades Lager 16 oz. drafts (at Sloop Brewing Co. Beer Balcony) from gates open through 7 p.m.

Probable Pitchers: RHP Josh Grosz vs. LHP Mavis Graves (Phillies #17 prospect)

The Renegades celebrate the game of hockey with some special guests at Heritage Financial Park. The first 1,000 fans receive a Renegades hockey jersey as part of the second Jersey Thursday of the season presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union.

Friday, May 2 - Renegades Family Game Show Night - 7:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Fireworks Friday

Probable Pitchers: RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (Yankees #7 prospect) vs. RHP Braydon Tucker

The Renegades kick off the weekend with the third Fireworks Friday of the season at Heritage Financial Park. Survey says this will be a night of fun at the ballpark as families face off throughout the night in various games to crown a winner of the inaugural Renegades Family Game Show Night.

Saturday, May 3 - Irish Heritage Night presented by Leprechaun Lines - 5:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Giveaway Saturday

Giveaway: Renegades Irish Heritage Hat for first 1,000 fans presented by Leprechaun Lines.

Michelob Ultra Concert Series: McCann Band

Probable Pitchers: RHP Bryce Cunningham (Yankees #5 prospect) vs. RHP Micah Ottenbreit (Phillies #28 prospect)

The weekend continues on Saturday evening as the Renegades celebrate Irish Heritage Night, presented by Leprechaun Lines. The first 1,000 fans through the gates at Heritage Financial Park will receive an Irish Heritage Hat presented by Leprechaun Lines. The fourth installment of the 2025 Michelob Ultra Concert Series sees the McCann Band performing a set of Irish music in The Valley adjacent to the Michelob Ultra Party Patio beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 4 - Copa de la Diversión: Cuatro de Mayo - 2:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Sunday Family Funday, Bark in the Park, and Kids (and Dogs) Run the Bases presented by CDPHP

Probable Pitchers: LHP Kyle Carr (Yankees #18 prospect) vs. RHP Aaron Combs

Sunday finishes up the week with the first Copa de la Diversión game of the season for the Renegades, who transform into the Fenómenos Enmascarados del Valle de Hudson for the day to celebrate Cinco de Mayo a day early.

The week wraps up on Sunday with another Sunday Family Funday. As with every Sunday home game at Heritage Financial Park, May 4 will be a Bark in the Park game, with fans encouraged to bring their dogs to the game, as well as featuring a postgame Kids (and Dogs) Run the Bases presented by CDPHP. Members of Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union receive a free ticket to every Sunday game as part of their membership, and will be allowed to line up first for Kids Run the Bases.

Membership in Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union is open to all kids 12 & under for only $40 (over $250 value in membership perks). To register your child, click here.

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Renegades Ticket Office at Heritage Financial Park.

