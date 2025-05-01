Tourists Edge Drive 4-3 in Unusual Home Game in Greenville

May 1, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Garret Guillemette's solo home run and Cristian Gonzalez's two-RBI night helped lift the Asheville Tourists to a 4-3 win over the Greenville Drive on Thursday night at Fluor Field - in a game where the Drive served as the visiting team on their own field.

The makeup game, part of a doubleheader, was originally scheduled for April in Asheville but was rained out, creating the rare scenario where the Drive hit first despite playing at home.

Asheville (10-14) capitalized early, plating a run in the first when Chase Jaworsky doubled, stole third, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Gonzalez. Guillemette made it 2-1 in the fifth with a leadoff homer off Cooper Adams (1-1), who struck out eight over five innings in a solid outing.

Greenville (11-13) rallied late, scoring twice in the top of the seventh. After a leadoff double by Zach Ehrhard - who went 2-for-4 - Marvin Alcantara singled him home, and Kolby Johnson added an RBI infield hit to cut the deficit to one. But with the bases loaded and two outs, Franklin Arias struck out against Railin Perez, who earned his first save of the year.

The Tourists had stretched their lead to 4-1 in the sixth when Gonzalez laced an RBI double off reliever Darvin Garcia, moments after wild pitches allowed Alejandro Nunez to advance and score.

Langford (2-1) picked up the win in relief despite issuing three walks in one inning of work. Greenville stranded 13 runners, including three in each of the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings, going just 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

The Drive split the double header to set the series at 2-2 in the seven-game homestand despite out-hitting Asheville 7-4. The two clubs meet again Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Fluor Field.

