Claws Roll to 9-2 Thursday Win for Second Straight W

May 1, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Bryan Rincon and Devin Saltiban each drove in three while Saltiban and Raylin Heredia each homered as the BlueClaws rolled to a 9-2 win on Thursday night at Heritage Financial Park.

The win gives the BlueClaws (9-14) two in a row for the first time this year and two of the first three from Hudson Valley (16-8) this week.

Bryson Ware was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the first inning before Rincon singled in a run in the second. The BlueClaws scored four times in the third, on two-run doubles from Rincon and Saltiban.

Raylin Heredia homered in the fifth and Saltiban did the same in the sixth. For each it was their second home run of the season.

Heredia singled in another run in the seventh to put the BlueClaws up 9-0.

All the offense was more than enough for Mavis Graves, who earned his first High-A win. The left-hander went five scoreless innings, his longest outing of the season, while adding five strikeouts.

Rincon, Saltiban, and Heredia each had three hits in the win. Luis Caicuto had two, as did rehabbing catcher Paul McIntosh, who went 2-5 as the designated hitter.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 7:00 pm. RHP Braydon Tucker starts for Jersey Shore.

