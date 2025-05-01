Rome Emperors Weekend Preview: May 1st-4th

Throwback Thursday + Bingo

Step back in time this Thursday as your favorite minor league team hits the diamond in 1974 Atlanta Braves-themed throwback uniforms! It's a night full of nostalgia and fun, complete with Bingo Night at the ballpark! Keep your eyes on your bingo cards between innings - five lucky winners will score a variety of awesome prizes. Don't miss this perfect blend of vintage vibes and modern-day fun!

Halfway to Halloween + Fireworks Friday

Get ready for a frightfully fun night at the ballpark as we celebrate Halfway to Halloween this Friday! Come in costume, enjoy spooky-themed games and treats, and stick around after the final out for a spectacular Fireworks Friday show that'll light up the night sky. It's the perfect mix of eerie excitement and explosive entertainment - you won't want to miss it!

Healthcare Appreciation Night + Bark in the Park

Join us this Saturday as we honor our incredible healthcare heroes during Healthcare Appreciation Night! Players will take the field in specialty jerseys paying tribute to those on the front lines - and you can take one home by bidding in our postgame jersey auction. Plus, it's Bark in the Park, so bring your four-legged friends along for a paws-itively awesome night of baseball, appreciation, and tail-wagging fun! And, for the first time ever, a pregame pup parade will take place at 6:20PM ET so all of our loving owners can show off their best friends on the field!

Sunday Funday

Bring the whole family out for Sunday Funday, where kids 12 and under get in FREE and receive a food voucher, all thanks to our friends at AdventHealth! The fun doesn't stop at the final out - kids can run the bases and play catch in the outfield after the game. It's the perfect way to wrap up the weekend with baseball, food, and unforgettable memories!

