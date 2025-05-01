Strong Pitching Not Enough in Hot Rods 3-2 Loss

May 1, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Aberdeen, Maryland - Hunter Haas drove in both runs for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (12-12) but it wasn't enough, falling 3-2 to the Aberdeen IronBirds (10-14) on Thursday at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen, Maryland.

For the third consecutive game, the Hot Rods brought in the first run of the game, this time in the top of the fourth inning against IronBirds starter Blake Money. Noah Myers led off the inning with a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Daniel Vellojin moved him to third on a groundout and Hunter Haas singled Myers in to score, giving Bowling Green a 1-0 lead.

The score would stick until the bottom of the eighth inning when Aberdeen plated their first runs against Bowling Green reliever Adam Boucher. Leandro Arias, Angel Tejada, Jalen Vazquez, and Griff O'Ferral worked consecutive walks to tie the game, 1-1. Jack Snyder entered for the Hot Rods, walking Ethan Anderson to give Aberdeen a 2-1 lead.

Bowling Green fought back with a game-tying run in the top of the ninth against Aberdeen reliever Dominic Freeburger. Mac Horvath cracked a two-out double, Myers was intentionally walked, and Vellojin walked to load the bases. Haas was hit by a pitch, pushing in a run, tying the game at 2-2.

In the bottom of the ninth, Aberdeen scored the game winning run off Snyder. Ryan Stafford led off with a double and advanced to third on an Arias sacrifice bunt. Tejada walked and O'Ferral laid down a bunt single to win the game, 3-2.

Tejada (1-0) picked up his first win of the season, recording the final out of the top of the ninth. Snyder (0-2) received the loss, tossing 1.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits with two walks.

The Hot Rods and IronBirds will play the fourth game of a six-game series on Thursday with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch at Ripken Stadium. Bowling Green will send out RHP TJ Nichols (0-1, 3.07) against Aberdeen RHP Nestor German (0-0, 4.60).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.