Seesaw Battles Tilts Toward Drive

May 1, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - Playing in two games today to make up for the postponement from April 11, the Asheville Tourists fell 5-3 in the opener to the Greenville Drive on Thursday night at Fluor Field.

Each time the Tourists (9-14) scored a run, the Drive (11-12) punched right back.

Both clubs scored one run each in the first and third innings, and Greenville also scored one in the second. Asheville was ignited by Joseph Sullivan, who homered to right center for a leadoff home run. They were then powered by Cristian Gonzalez, who hit an RBI sacrifice fly in his second plate appearance, then an RBI single to tie the game his third time up in the fifth inning.

Once again, Greenville answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the final lead of the game. Starter Juan Bello (L, 0-2) was knocked out of the contest after giving up the deciding lead on a homer. Out of the bullpen, Garrett Apker allowed one run in one and two-thirds innings of work off of two hits and four walks.

Cam Fisher and Chase Jaworsky each nabbed two hits, while Gonzalez led the RBI department with a pair.

The nightcap will take place shortly, as Asheville looks to even the seven-game series against the Drive.

