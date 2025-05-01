Grasshoppers Nine Hits Lift Them over the Dash, 6-1

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Winston-Salem Dash, 6-1 on Thursday, May 1. The Grasshoppers improved to 16-8 on the season while the Dash fell to 9-15. Greensboro outhit Winston-Salem 9-5 as the Dash had one mishap.

Infielder Javier Rivas led the Grasshoppers offence as he went 2-4 with a home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Infielder Kalae Harrison followed close behind as he went 2-4 with one RBI and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Maikol Escotto, Omar Alfonzo, Esmerlyn Valdez, Jesus Castillo, and Geovanny Planchart.

Leading at the plate for the Dash was outfielder Braden Montgomery as he went 1-4 with a double. Hits for Winston-Salem were also recorded by Sam Antonacci, Alec Makarewicz, Samuel Zavala, and Wilber Sanchez.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was lefthanded pitcher Connor Wietgrefe as he tallied two strikeouts and gave up two hits, one earned run, and one free base on four innings of work. Righthanded pitcher Sean Sullivan recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 1-0 on the season while righthander Landon Tomkins tallied his second hold.

Starting on the mound for Winston-Salem was righthanded pitcher Jake Bockenstedt as he tallied six strikeouts and gave up six hits, four earned runs, and two free bases on 4.2 innings of work. Bockenstedt took the loss for the Dash and fell to 1-2 on the season.

