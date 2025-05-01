Grasshoppers Fall to Dash, 6-3 on Wednesday Afternoon

May 1, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Winston-Salem Dash, 6-3 on Wednesday, April 30. The Dash improved to 9-14 on the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 15-8. Winston-Salem outhit Greensboro 14-5 as the Grasshoppers had one mishap.

Outfielder, Esmerlyn Valdez led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 1-4 with a home run, one RBI, and one run scored. Infielder Jesus Castillo followed close behind as he went 1-2 with a home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Lonnie White Jr., Omar Alfonzo, and Maikol Escotto.

Leading at the plate for the Dash was outfielder Braden Montgomery as he went 3-5 with one double and one RBI. Hits for Winston-Salem were also tallied by Jeral Perez (2), Arxy Hernandez (2), Luis Pineda (2), Sam Antonacci, Alec Makarewicz, Jordan Sprinkle, Wes Kath, and Samuel Zavala.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Khristian Curtis as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up 10 hits and four earned runs on 3.2 innings of work. Curtis took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 0-2 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Winston-Salem was lefthanded pitcher Tommy Vail as he tallied five strikeouts and gave up one hit, one earned run, and two free bases on four innings of work. Righthanded pitcher Jake Peppers recorded the win for the Dash and improved to 1-2 on the season while righthanded pitcher Clete Hartzog recorded his first save.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Winston-Salem Dash today, Thursday May 1 at 6:30 PM for Thirsty Thursday™. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.