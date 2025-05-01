Renegades Toppled by Jersey Shore

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell 9-2 to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Thursday night at Heritage Financial Park, dropping their second straight game.

In the first, three straight singles by Bryan Rincon, Devin Saltiban, and Paul McIntosh loaded the bases with one out. Bryson Ware was then hit by a pitch to force in a run and make it 1-0 Jersey Shore.

Zach Arnold was hit by a pitch to lead off the second. Luis Caicuto singled to put runners at first and second, and Bryan Rincon drove home pinch runner Raylin Heredia.

The BlueClaws scored four runs in the fourth. Heredia singled, Caicuto reached on a catcher's interference, and Carson DeMartini walked to load the bases. Rincon knocked in Heredia and Caicuto with a two-run double. Martini scored on an RBI double from Devin Saltiban, making it 6-0 Jersey Shore.

In the fifth Heredia launched a solo home run to left, extending the BlueClaws advantage to 7-0.

Two more runs came home in the sixth for Jersey Shore. Saltiban led off the frame with a long ball. Later in the inning, Heredia knocked in Ware with an RBI single to make it 9-0.

Hudson Valley got on the board in the bottom of the sixth. Jackson Castillo drew a walk and Jace Avina was a hit by a pitch. Parks Harber then singled to center, loading the bases. An RBI groundout by Coby Morales scored Castillo from third.

The Renegades got another run home in the ninth, but fell short of the big comeback. After three straight walks to Omar Martinez, Josh Moylan, and Brenny Escanio, Jones drove in Martinez with a sacrifice fly. However, Josh Hejka got the final out to finish off the Jersey Shore victory.

Hudson Valley will look to bounce back on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:45. Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (2-1, 2.42) takes the mound for Hudson Valley, while Braydon Tucker (0-1, 8.78) makes his first start of the season.

Friday's game is Game Show Night at Heritage Financial Park, with chances for fans to win prizes. It is also the third Fireworks Friday of the season.

Renegades Record:

16-8

