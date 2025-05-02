Rodriguez-Cruz Steers through Trouble as Renegades Cruise

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades bounced back with a dominant 9-1 victory over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Friday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Starter Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz dealt with a number of baserunners early on, but was able to navigate out of trouble consistently across 5.2 innings. The right-hander held Jersey Shore to an 0-for-7 mark with runners in scoring position, leaving six on base. Rodriguez-Cruz allowed just one run and struck out five.

The Renegades took an early lead in the second. Jace Avina walked, stole second, and came home on an RBI double by Coby Morales. The next batter, Omar Martinez, drove in Morales with an RBI single to make it 2-0.

Devin Saltiban doubled with one out in the third. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and later scored on a Dylan Campbell RBI groundout.

In the fifth, Josh Moylan led off with an infield single. Brenny Escanio then launched a two-run homer to right, his second long ball of the season, extending the Renegades lead to 4-1.

Hudson Valley brought nine batters to the plate in a four-run seventh inning. Martinez led off with a double. Consecutive walks to Escanio and Brendan Jones loaded the bases. George Lombard Jr. drove in all three runners with a three-run double, extending the lead to 7-1. An RBI single by Jackson Castillo scored Lombard for the final run of the frame.

In the eighth Omar Martinez led off with a walk and later scored on an error by Dylan Campbell to make it 9-1.

Bryce Warrecker and Tyrone Yulie combined for 3.1 scoreless innings behind Rodriguez-Cruz. Warrecker allowed just one hit in 2.1 frames while striking out two.

Hudson Valley looks to take control of the series on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 4:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Yankees No. 4 prospect Bryce Cunningham (3-1, 2.63) starts for Hudson Valley, while Micah Ottenbreit (0-1, 4.50) toes the rubber for Jersey Shore.

Saturday's game is Irish Heritage Night presented by Leprechaun Lines. The first 1,000 fans will receive Irish Heritage Hat giveaway courtesy of Leprechaun Lines.

Renegades Record:

17-8

