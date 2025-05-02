Hot Rods Game Notes

Halfway Heartbreak.... Bowling Green entered Thursday looking to secure at least a series split with Aberdeen, instead, suffered a 3-2 loss in a nine-inning thriller. Hunter Haas knocked in the first run of the game in the top of the fourth inning with a single, and the score would stick until the eighth. The IronBirds took the lead in the bottom of the eighth, working five consecutive walks to gain control. The Hot Rods had more help from Haas when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth to tie the game. Aberdeen walked the game off with a run-scoring bunt, winning 3-2.

Ryan's Return.... Over his last five games, Ryan Spikes has raised his average from .194 to .245. Split up by a short stint with Triple-A Durham, Spikes has gone 6-for-17 (.353) with two homers and four RBIs. This is the highest batting average over any Hot Rods hitters last five games, with Raudelis Martinez (.333), Aidan Smith (.318), Mac Horvath (.316), and Tony Santa Maria (.300) all hitting over .300 in the same window.

Tangled at the Top.... The Hot Rods are 2.0 games back in the SAL south division. They are currently 1.0 game behind the Rome Emperors, who sit in second place. Hub City leads the division, clashing with the Rome Emperors in Georgia this week.

Return of the Mac.... Mac Horvath had his breakout game of the year in the series opener in Aberdeen. He ended the day 3-for-5 with a three-run homer and a grand slam. In total, Horvath knocked in seven RBIs, which ties him for second all-time in Hot Rods single-game history. Shane Sasaki and Dominic Keegan both knocked in seven runs during the 2023 season, while Jordan Qsar holds the record, driving in eight RBIs against the Greensboro Grasshoppers in 2021.

