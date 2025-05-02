Reimer's Renaissance: 2022 4th Round Pick off to Hot Start in 2025

May 2, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - It's tough to find a hitter in the South Atlantic League that's had a more rewarding start to the season than Brooklyn 3B Jacob Reimer. Coming off a year in which he was limited to just 25 games due to injury, Reimer is off and running in 2025.

"Finally being healthy, knowing that and trusting that," said Reimer. "Whatever failure may come in the game, I've already felt that and more with a tough year last year. I'm not worried too much about outcomes, which enables me to play freely."

Reimer became the first player in nearly 20 years to log a three home run game in a 15-1 win over Wilmington on April 30. As of May 2, the third baseman leads the SAL in slugging percentage and extra-base hits, and is top three in the league in OPS.

Those numbers would be cause for any player to be pleased with their performance. But considering the injury plagued year Reimer had in 2024, it's made the first month of this season that much sweeter.

"It was the hardest year of my life. Being in the apartment by myself," said Reimer, whose roommate played for Single-A St. Lucie during that period of time. "I learned how to deal with all of that. Playing last year, I was worried about my hamstring. I wasn't really all there on the field."

Needless to say, Reimer has turned the page quickly. He credits his baseball upbringing, combined with the Mets innovation, for having a hand in his success. The Yucaipa, CA native grew up in the greater Los Angeles area, and comes from a baseball family through and through.

"Dad showed me the game; I had a bat in my hand before I could remember. He was my coach up until high school - he was always with me," said Reimer, whose father still works with him to this day. "If I wanted to hit in the cage at midnight, he would. I owe a lot to him."

After a decorated high school career, Reimer heard his name called by the Mets in the 4th round in 2022, and burst on the scene in 2023 with a .774 OPS in 102 games across three levels, including 25 games in Brooklyn at the tail end of the year.

The 21-year-old's evolution over the course of his young career is remarkable - in large part, thanks to a trip out to Driveline Baseball in Arizona following the 2023 season, where he retooled his swing, particularly honing in on bat speed.

"I'm really confident in my approach and trust it in the box - I'm not just looking to hit a baseball," said Reimer. "My swing feels more professional. When I'm in the box, I don't have to worry about my swing."

That confidence has done nothing but continue to develop, with the Mets' new hitting helping fine tune his newfound approach.

"It's gotta be top of the top," said Reimer regarding the lab. "I trust them wholeheartedly. There's a philosophy and they help you find your own way to get there."

Entering the year as the No. 20 Mets prospect, Reimer isn't too concerned with tangible goals for 2025, but instead is honing in on being the best version of himself that he can be.

"Keep developing, not only as a player but as a locker room guy, and as a leader in general" said Reimer.

In the meantime, he's enjoying hitting in the heart of a loaded Brooklyn lineup.

"It can be one of the best Cyclones teams of all time," said Reimer. "It's the most fun clubhouse I've ever been in."

