Cyclones Can't Complete Comeback; Fall to Blue Rocks, 8-5

May 3, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Despite a valiant comeback effort over the final two frames, the Brooklyn Cyclones fell to the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 8-5, on Saturday afternoon. Brooklyn trailed 8-0, but would plate five runs over the final two frames and bring the tying run to the plate in the ninth.

LHP Jonathan Santucci took the loss, tossing 4.1 innings of three run ball (two earned), while Wilmington's LHP Alex Clemmey picked up the win with 5.1 innings of scoreless, one-hit ball.

Despite the defeat, C Ronald Hernandez pushed his hitting streak to seven games.

Wilmington got the scoring started in a rather non-traditional manner - a balk issued against Santucci with runners on second and third brought home the game's first run. Two batters later, an RBI single from C Caleb Lomavita enabled the Blue Rocks to hop out to a 2-0 lead.

In the second, Wilmington plated a run for a second consecutive frame. A ground ball back to Santucci could have ended the frame, but an errant throw from Santucci enabled a run to come home and make it 3-0.

The teams would trade zeroes until the 7th, when Wilmington had its biggest inning of the day. After three consecutive singles to start the frame, an RBI groundout from 1B Brandon Pimentel made it a 4-0 ballgame. A second conservative fielder's choice groundout one batter later pushed the Wilmington lead to 5-0.

The Blue Rocks broke it open two batters later, when DH Brandon Boisssiere clubbed his second home run of the season, a three run shot off of RHP Chandler Marsh.

Still the Brooklyn bats did not go down without a fight. In the 8th, a two-run double by 3B/1B Jacob Reimer put Brooklyn on the board and spoiled the shutout. LF Chris Suero followed suit with an RBI single to shave the Brooklyn deficit to 8-3.

In the ninth, the 'Clones continued to claw away. CF Eli Serrano III launched a run-scoring double to left field. Later in the frame, a wild pitch plated RF Diego Mosquera. Despite bringing the tying run to plate, a sharp liner off the barrel of Reimer went right to the Wilmington third baseman for a line out to end the contest,

Brooklyn and Wilmington will close up shop on the six game set Sunday afternoon at Maimonides Park. First pitch is set for 2:00 p.m. RHP Noah Hall (1-2, 2.28 ERA) will take the ball for the 'Clones, against Wilmington's RHP Riley Cornelio (0-1, 3.38 ERA).

