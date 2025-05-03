Viars Homers in Ninth, But Claws Fall 5-4 on Saturday

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Brenny Escanio singled home a run in the bottom of the ninth as Hudson Valley rallied from 4-3 down to top the BlueClaws 5-4 at Heritage Financial Park.

Escanio's single came after Coby Morales had doubled in a run with two outs earlier in the inning off Jaydenn Estanista. Estanista, who earned a save on Wednesday, was charged with both runs in this ninth and took the loss.

The BlueClaws (9-16) have dropped two in a row and have won two of the first five in the series with Hudson Valley (18-8).

Jordan Viars had given the BlueClaws the lead in the top of the ninth inning with a solo home run that broke a 3-3 tie. Viars' home run which came off Chris Kean, was his first of the season and the 26th of his career.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the top of the third inning on a groundout from Carson DeMartini off Reneades starter Bryce Cunningham. The lead, however, was short-lived, as the Renegades scored two off Micah Ottenbreit in the bottom of the inning. Hudson Valley had three doubles - Jace Avina, George Lombard to score Avina, and Parks Harber to score Lombard and put Hudson Valley up 2-1.

Ottenbreit came out after 3.2 innings, and allowed two runs on four hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

Jersey Shore had two on and nobody out in the seventh but didn't score. Then in the bottom of the inning, Lombard singled home a run off Estibenzon Jimenez to push the lead to 3-1.

The BlueClaws rallied in the eighth. Rehabbing catcher Paul McIntosh doubled in a run and then moved to third on a balk. Dylan Campbell then singled to center to score McIntosh and tie the game.

Estibenson Jimenez gave up one run in three innings of relief for Jersey Shore.

Aaron Combs starts for Jersey Shore on Sunday in the series finale at 2:05 pm.

