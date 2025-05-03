Asheville Wins First Road Series of the Year

May 3, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - Securing a series win against the Greenville Drive, the Asheville Tourists downed their foe 6-0 on Saturday night at Fluor Field.

Playing in a seven-game series due to making up a postponed contest from April 11, the Tourists (12-14) have now taken home four games off the Drive (11-15), with one more matchup tomorrow.

After allowing 13 runs yesterday, pitching excelled today behind the arms of Derek True (W, 2-2) and Yeriel Santos. The starter went five innings, allowing just one hit while striking out three to secure his second win of the year. Santos took care of the next four frames out of the pen, giving up two hits and totaling a trio of whiffs.

It is the third time this year the pitching staff has accumulated a shutout performance.

The offense ignited in the fourth inning. Chase Jaworsky catalyzed the run column with an RBI infield single. Later in the frame, Alejandro Nunez scored on a passed ball.

Plating three runs in the eighth inning to leave no doubt, Walker Janek tripled to right field, scoring two, before Cristian Gonzalez singled to bring home another. The cherry on top came with a Cam Fisher RBI sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Asheville registered six hits, led by Gonzalez, who notched a pair. Janek led the RBI department with two.

Facing off one final time in a Sunday matinee, the first pitch of Game 7 in the series is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.