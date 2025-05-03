Renegades Edge BlueClaws in Comeback Win

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades scored two in the bottom of the ninth to earn a 5-4 comeback victory over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park. It was their second walk-off win of the season.

The Renegades were propelled to victory by eight doubles, tying a single-game franchise record (since 2005).

Bryce Cunningham continued his stellar start to his professional career, tossing six innings of one-run ball while allowing just four hits. The Yankees No. 4 prospect has gone at least six frames in four consecutive outings, allowing just one earned run across his last 24.0 innings.

The BlueClaws got on the board in the third when Pierce Bennett reached on an error and advanced to third on a Zach Arnold single. Bennett then scored on a Carson DeMartini fielder's choice groundout to give Jersey Shore a 1-0 lead.

The Renegades responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the third. Jace Avina and George Lombard Jr led off the inning with back-to-back doubles to tie the game at 1-1. Two batters later, Parks Harber knocked in Lombard with a double of his own, putting the Renegades in front.

Hudson Valley got an insurance run in the seventh. Avina led off with his second double of the night and came home on an RBI single by Lombard. Avina and Lombard combined for five hits, including four doubles and reached base safely seven times.

In the eighth Jersey Shore struck for two runs to tie the game. Devin Saltiban reached on an error and scored on a Paul McIntosh RBI double. The next batter, Dylan Campbell, singled to score McIntosh.

Jordan Viars led off the ninth with a solo home run, putting the BlueClaws in front 4-3.

However, Hudson Valley wasn't fazed in the bottom of the ninth, scoring two runs to win in walk-off fashion. Lombard led off the frame with a double off Jaydenn Estanista. With two outs, Coby Morales ripped a double off the right-field wall, scoring Lombard to tie the game at 4-4. After a pair of walks to Omar Martinez and Josh Moylan loaded the bases, Brenny Escanio sealed the victory with a walk-off RBI single to score Morales.

The eight doubles hit by Hudson Valley are tied for the most by any team in MiLB this season. The total also tied the Renegades franchise record for most doubles in a game (since 2005), matched on Aug. 14, 2005 vs the New Jersey Cardinals, and June 22, 2022 vs the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

The Renegades will look for a series victory on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 1:45. Kyle Carr (0-1, 2.16) takes the mound for Hudson Valley, while Aaron Combs (0-2, 9.53) toes the rubber for Jersey Shore.

Sunday's game is the first Copa de La Diversión day of the season. The Renegades will suit up as the Fenómenos Enmascarados del Valle de Hudson for Cuatro de Mayo, celebrating Cinco De Mayo a day early. It's also Sunday Family Funday with Kids and Dogs Run the Bases presented by CDPHP.

