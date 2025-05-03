'Burgers Victorious in Conclusion of Suspended Game

ROME, Ga. - The Spartanburgers (15-10) wrapped up Friday's suspended game with five shutout innings against the Rome Emperors (13-12) to claim a 5-1 win. However, weather once again cut the action short at Advent Health Stadium, as a scheduled seven-inning game, Saturday's original contest, was shelved due to rain.

The suspended game resumed with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the fifth, and Hub City holding a 4-1 lead. On the very first pitch of Saturday's action, Rome southpaw Riley Frey tossed a slider that skipped away from Emperors catcher Harry Owen. Anthony Gutierrez sped home to widen the Spartanburgers' lead to 5-1.

There would be no scoring the rest of the way. The 'Burger bullpen, starting with Josh Mollerus (W, 3-0), posted zeros from the fifth through ninth. Mollerus handled two scoreless innings, then Victor Simeon, Joey Danielson and Anthony Susac kept Rome off the board with an inning apiece.

When Susac entered the game, the skies opened and rain cascaded down. Hub City's right-hander battled through the conditions and finished the game, with some help from a fantastic catch from Gutierrez at a full sprint in right-center.

With the win, Hub City advances to 15-10 and secures at least a split of the series. Sunday, the Spartanburgers and Emperors play a doubleheader beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. Right-handers D.J. McCarty (0-1, 9.69 ERA) and Jose Gonzalez (0-2, 1.80 ERA) are Hub City's scheduled starters for games one and two. Rome's pitching schedule is TBD.

