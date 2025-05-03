Horvath Homers, Johnson Hurls 6.0 Solid Frames in 4-3 Win

May 3, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Aberdeen, Maryland - Mac Horvath launched his team-leading fourth home run of the year and Marcus Johnson earned his first quality start of the season, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (14-12) to a 4-3 win over the Aberdeen IronBirds (10-16) on Saturday at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen, Maryland.

Bowling Green opened the scoring in the top of the first inning against Aberdeen starter Walter Pennington. Emilien Pitre and Horvath worked two out walks to lead off. Ryan Spikes plated Pitre on a single, giving Bowling Green a 1-0 lead. Horvath scored on a wild pitch and Spikes stole home, increasing the lead to 3-0.

Another run came in to score for the Hot Rods in the top of the third against IronBirds pitcher Trey Gibson. With one out, Horvath blasted a solo homer to left, extending the Bowling Green advantage, 4-0.

Aberdeen responded in the bottom of the fourth inning against Johnson. With two outs, Austin Overn singled and stole second base. Leandro Arias singled to left, scoring Overn, making it a 4-1 game. The IronBirds added a run in the bottom of the fifth on a solo homer from Aneudis Mordan, bringing the score to 4-2.

The IronBirds brought in their final run in the bottom of the ninth against Hot Rods reliever Hayden Snelsire. Arias led off the inning with a walk and advanced to second on a groundout. Mordan drove in Arias with a single, but Snelsire locked down his first save of the season with the Hot Rods winning 4-3.

Johnson (2-2) earned his second win of the season, tossing 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with six strikeouts. Pennington (0-1) was given the loss, working through 0.2 innings, allowing three runs on one hit with two walks. Snelsire (1) logged his first save of the year, surrendering one run on one hit, walking one and striking out one over 1.2 innings.

The Hot Rods and IronBirds will play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with a 1:05 PM CT first pitch. Bowling Green will send out RHP Garrett Edwards (2-1, 3.13) against Aberdeen RHP Michael Forret (0-1, 1.66).

