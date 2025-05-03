Greenville Offense Goes Quiet in 6-0 Loss to Asheville

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Drive's struggles at the plate continued Saturday night as they managed just three hits and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position in a 6-0 shutout loss to the Asheville Tourists at Fluor Field.

The loss dropped the Drive to 11-15 on the season and marked the second time they've been held scoreless this year. Despite a strong start from left-hander Dalton Rogers, Greenville couldn't find any rhythm offensively and let a winnable game slip away.

Rogers (2-1) was sharp early, striking out nine and allowing just two unearned runs over five innings. Both runs came in the fourth inning after a walk and a catcher's interference call set the table for Asheville. A soft RBI single by Chase Jaworsky and a passed ball gave the Tourists a 2-0 lead despite minimal hard contact.

Greenville's best scoring opportunity came in the seventh when Zach Ehrhard singled and Andy Lugo followed with a two-out base hit. But Albert Feliz struck out looking to end the inning.

The Drive put at least one runner on base in four straight innings from the fourth through the seventh but couldn't push one across.

Asheville starter Derek True (2-2) kept them off balance with five strong innings of one-hit ball, and reliever Yeriel Santos tossed the final four innings for the save.

Zanetello, Ehrhard, and Lugo each had a hit for Greenville, while Nelly Taylor walked and stole his ninth base of the season. Defensively, the Drive committed one error and had a passed ball and catcher's interference, both of which contributed to Asheville's early scoring.

The Tourists broke the game open with a three-run eighth off reliever Jeremy Wu-Yelland. Walker Janek tripled home two runs and later scored on Cristian Gonzalez's RBI single. Asheville tacked on one more in the ninth with the help of a hit-by-pitch, wild pitch, and sacrifice fly.

Greenville will look to bounce back and salvage the series on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 p.m.

