Rome's Offensive Struggles Transcend the Delay, Accompany Third-Straight Loss

May 3, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome Emperors News Release









Rome Emperors' Herick Hernandez on the mound

(Rome Emperors) Rome Emperors' Herick Hernandez on the mound(Rome Emperors)

ROME, Ga - The Emperors' 20-plus-inning scoring drought, leftover from Wednesday and Thursday, came to an end early in game four, but Friday night's rain played a big part in Hub City's 5-1 victory.

A Patrick Clohisy single to centerfield accompanied by an EJ Exposito double down the left field line put Rome on the board in the bottom of the first inning, making it the first run scored since the sixth inning of game one on Tuesday. Clohisy's second of three hits came in the third in the form of a double to shallow left field. He, along with Exposito, Harry Owen, and Ambioris Tavarez would tally extra-base hits in the losing effort.

When darker, more ominous clouds rolled into Rome around the fourth inning of Friday night's game, Rome trailed 2-1. Starter Herick Hernandez had given up a pair of doubles to Anthony Gutierrez and Julian Brock in the first and had walked two Spartanburgers to the load the bases in the third inning. Both scoring opportunities yielded just a run each for Hub City. Then, the rain came.

Hernandez and his reinforcement William Silva struggled with grip and command in the fifth, walking three and giving up a pair of singles before the game entered a delay due to inclement weather. Riley Frey, the anticipated game five starter for Rome, brought the game back out of the delay on Saturday and inherited the bases loaded with two outs. A passed ball on the first pitch out of his hand allowed the runner on third to score standing up. That would be the only run scored on the Saturday side of the ballgame.

Frey once again dominated, covering 4.1 innings while striking out four and allowing just one hit. His efforts to finish the game saved the bullpen from any further work on Saturday.

Rome and Hub City will play two, seven inning games on Sunday as part of the first double-header of the year at AdventHealth Stadium. Game one will start at Noon ET.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.