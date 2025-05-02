Perez Powers Dash Past Greensboro with Two-Homer Day

Greensboro, NC - Backed by another phenomenal pitching performance, the Dash (9-14) emerged with their second straight victory and topped Greensboro (15-8) by a 6-3 final.

Winston-Salem spent the entire month in search of a player to leave the yard twice in one game. When they closed the book on the final game of April, they had finally checked that box.

The first homer knocked the Grasshoppers' starter off the mound; the second knocked Greensboro out of the contest - both were off the bat of Jeral Perez.

With the two home runs, Perez now has seven on the year, and sits atop the High-A leaderboard in home runs.

The second game of the series between Winston-Salem and Greensboro began eerily similar to the opener. It started with another masterpiece from the mound out of the Dash, this time delivered by left-hander Tommy Vail. Vail shined across four innings of one-run baseball

l and struck out five Grasshoppers in the late morning matinee.

His performance was backed by a ferocious Winston-Salem offense. The Dash proved to be a thorn in Khristian Curtis's side all afternoon.

The Dash scored an early run in the top of the third off the Greensboro starter, when BradenMontgomery drove in Sam Antonacci and gave the Dash the 1-0 lead.

Then, in the fourth, Winston-Salem struck again. Back-to-back doubles from Jordan Sprinkle and Wes Kath made it 2-0 Dash. The very next batter, Luis Pineda, drove in Kath to extend the advantage to three for the Dash.

A few batters later, Perez launched his sixth home run of the season - and first of the game - to cap off the inning. The Dash led by five and chased Curtis from the ball game after 3.2 innings. In the end, the Grasshopper starter was tagged with the loss after he surrendered 10 hits, six of which for extra bases, and five runs.

In a similar fashion to the day prior, the Dash bullpen was fueled by the run support. Jake Peppers was the first arm out of the pen and tossed 2.0 innings that kept Greensboro at bay.

Frankeli Arias was next, and although the lefty allowed a pair of runs, the Dash gave the Dominican Republic native another run of support.

Perez sent his second home run of the game, and seventh on the year, out of the Grasshopper's house to stamp the victory for Winston-Salem. For the Dash, Perez's multi-home run day was the first of its kind on the year, and what sealed the deal on the second win of the road series.

Peppers (1-2) took home the win for Winston-Salem and Clete Hartzog picked up his first save of the year after he closed the door in the ninth. As for Greensboro, Curtis (0-2) got the loss.

The Dash will look to clinch a split of the series when the two teams square off Thursday, May 1, in game three of the six game set.

